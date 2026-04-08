20-mile MammothMarch returns to Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Submitted MammothMarch

MammothMarch Alabama will return to Oak Mountain State Park on Sunday, April 19, offering participants a 20-mile hiking challenge through the park’s trails and natural landscapes.

The endurance event invites hikers to complete the course within eight hours while exploring nearly 10,000 acres of forests, lakes and terrain. After multiple sold-out events in recent years, the hike continues to draw participants looking to test their physical and mental limits in an outdoor setting.

Open to individuals ages 16 and older, the event is designed for those in good health, whether experienced hikers or newcomers seeking a challenge. Aid stations with water, snacks and rest facilities will be available along the route.

Registration starts at $94. For more information, visit mammothmarch.com.