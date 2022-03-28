2022 Denim & Dining to mark 30 years of schools foundation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Am employee of Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q stirs baked beans in preparation for serving food at the Hoover City Schools Foundation’s 2021 Denim and Dining fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in April 2021.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation will be kicking off its 30th anniversary celebration at the 2022 Denim & Dining fundraiser in April.

The event is returning to Aldridge Gardens for the second time on Friday, April 29, from 6-10 p.m.

“To be able to be in the gardens, we’re thrilled,” foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw said. “It’s such a popular spot. It’s a great setting for that time of year, after proms, after Easter and a way to start our celebration of our 30 years.”

The night will start with a social and cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m., during which people will have an opportunity to browse auction items. There will be both a silent auction and live auction, foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw said.

Auction items are expected to include a football signed by Alabama coach Nick Saban and some Alabama players, golf outings, beach trips, jewelry, sporting event tickets, hotel packages and restaurant gift certificates, Shaw said.

Bidding will be done with cellphones, and people will receive alerts whenever a bid is placed on an item that interests them, she said. Also, silent auction items will be featured online prior to the event, and bidding for those items will begin earlier in the week, she said.

At 7 p.m., guests will have a barbecue dinner from Jim ‘Nick’s Bar-B-Q and a dessert and coffee bar set up by the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s Culinary and Hospitality Academy. Attire is casual; denim is encouraged.

This is the main fundraiser for the foundation, with proceeds going to help fund grants for teachers for innovative classroom projects. Attendees likely will get to hear from some past grant recipients at the event, Shaw said. There also will be live entertainment.

Early bird tickets cost $75 through April 24, and prices go up to $85 on April 25. Tickets can be bought at hoovercsf.org. The foundation also is looking for sponsorships, starting at $500 and going up to $2,500. A $2,500 sponsorship includes a table for eight guests at the event.