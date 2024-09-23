2024 Sparks in the Park marching band festival set for Tuesday night

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Members of the Pride of the Park marching band from Spain Park High School prepare to perform during a football game between Hoover High and Spain Park High on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Aug. 30, 2024.

Marching band fans have a chance to see six high school bands and a university band perform Tuesday night, Sept. 24, at Spain Park High School’s Sparks in the Park band festival.

Bands slated to perform include the Pride of the Green Wave from Leeds High School, Mountie Band from Shades Valley High School, Blue Devils Marching Band from Moody High School, Marching Jacket Band from Corner High School, Oak Grove High School Marching Band and Pride of the Park from Spain Park, as well as the Marching Blazers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first performance is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Parking is free, and concessions will be available.