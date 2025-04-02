2025 Hoover Household Hazardous Waste Day is this Saturday, April 5

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Residents of Hoover, Alabama, brought roughly 150 tires to the city's 2018 Household Hazardous Waste Day in the parking lot at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The city of Hoover’s 2025 Household Hazardous Waste Day is scheduled for this Saturday, April 5, at the Hoover Public Safety Center at 2020 Valleydale Road.

Between 8 a.m. and noon, residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village can drop off household hazardous wastes that should not be sent to the landfill.

Items that will be accepted include old paint, pesticides, fertilizers, electronics, ammunition, firearms, medications, cooking oil, automotive fluids, batteries and light bulbs. There will be no paper shredding at this event.

The event is designed only for residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village, and items from businesses are not allowed. Verification of residency, such as a valid driver’s license or current photo ID with a home address, is required.

For more information, call the Hoover Public Works Department at 205-444-7543.