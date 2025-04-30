2025 Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon coming up May 10

× Expand Photos courtesy of Sondra Hill Photography The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon supports the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue Center in Hoover.

People who love cats, running or walking have an opportunity to participate in the 2025 Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon or 1-mile Whisker Walk on Saturday, May 10, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The race is a fundraiser for Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter in Hoover.

The 5K is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile Whisker Walk is at 9:30 a.m. Check-in and race-day registration begins at 7 a.m., but online registration is available now through midnight the night before the race.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $25, or $15 for children 10 and younger, while the entry fee for the 1-mile Whisker Walk is $15, or $5 for children 10 and younger. The cost increases by $5 on the day of the race.

The race will be held rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, there will be a delay.

Packet pickup will be available Friday, May 9, at the Kitty Kat Haven at 3432 Old Columbiana Road between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the overall top three male and female 5k finishers and top three male and female winners in various age groups.

Last year’s event drew 193 participants and, including sponsor payments, race profits and donations, raised about $12,000 for Kitty Kat Haven, founder and executive director Rita Bowman said. She believes the center is on pace to draw more participants this year, she said.

To sign up for the race, go to runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KittyKatHavenAndRescue5KMeowAThon.

For more information, email kittykathaven1@gmail.com.