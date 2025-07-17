2025 Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest is Saturday at Hoover Public Library

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Zoe Brown serves as a model during a cosplay makeup demonstration at the Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The 2025 Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library takes place this Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This free annual festival includes science fiction, fantasy and “geeky” activities, featuring discussion panels on fandom favorites, a costume contest, vendors, open gaming, an interactive movie experience and “geeky” crafts.

There also will be a KidCon inspired by the yellow minions.

For more information, call the Hoover Public Library at 205-444-7800 and check the library’s website — hooverlibrary.org -- for an updated schedule soon.