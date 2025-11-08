2025 Veterans Day celebrations in the 280 corridor

×
Alabama and the Birmingham-280 corridor metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.
Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in the 280 corridor and the metro area:
Veterans celebration at Highlands College
- When: Friday, Nov. 7 — breakfast at 8 a.m., ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Highlands College, 3660 Grandview Parkway
- Cost: Free. Registration encouraged.
- Details: Highlands College will host a celebration honoring the courage and service of U.S. military members. Lt. Col. Scott “Kidd” Poteet (Ret.) will deliver the keynote address. The event includes a complimentary breakfast.
StepStone ceremony
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway
- Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.
Out of the Darkness Walk
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Park, Hoover
- Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.
UAB Veterans Day 5K
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
- Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.
Veterans Day golf tournament
- When: Monday, Nov. 10
- Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
- Details:The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.
National Veterans Day Parade
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Birmingham
- Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.