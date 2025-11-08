2025 Veterans Day celebrations in the 280 corridor

Alabama and the Birmingham-280 corridor metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.

Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in the 280 corridor and the metro area:

Veterans celebration at Highlands College

When: Friday, Nov. 7 — breakfast at 8 a.m., ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Highlands College, 3660 Grandview Parkway

Cost: Free. Registration encouraged.

Details: Highlands College will host a celebration honoring the courage and service of U.S. military members. Lt. Col. Scott “Kidd” Poteet (Ret.) will deliver the keynote address. The event includes a complimentary breakfast.

StepStone ceremony

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway

Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.

Out of the Darkness Walk

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, Hoover

Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.

UAB Veterans Day 5K

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.

Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham

Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

Veterans Day golf tournament

When: Monday, Nov. 10

Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

Details:The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade