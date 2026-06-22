$28 million more in incentives proposed for Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson This map shows proposed phases two and three of the Stadium Trace Village development along Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

The developer of Stadium Trace Village is seeking $28 million more in incentives from the city of Hoover to do the second and third phases of his development between Interstate 459 and Stadium Trace Parkway, city officials shared Monday night.

Most of the incentives — up to $23 million — are tied directly to the 147 acres yet to be developed in phases two and three. But the developer, William Kadish of Broad Metro, also is seeking to expand the amount of tax rebates he received for phase one from $20 million to $25 million and to give him an extra four years beyond his existing agreement to capture that extra $5 million, Hoover City Administrator Brian Muenger said in a presentation to the Hoover City Council Monday night.

That would bring the total amount of new incentives possible to $28 million, Muenger said.

The only upfront cash outlay the developer is seeking is a $4 million payment to help with stormwater improvements that will help solve a problem of sediment erosion into nearby Scout Lake, Muenger said.

The rest of the proposed incentives involve tax rebates, including 60% of sales taxes received from new development in phases two and three, 75% of lodging taxes from phases two and three and 75% of construction-related sales taxes and construction permit fees, Muenger said.

The city should be able to recapture the $4 million upfront cash outlay by the fifth year, and the total amount of revenue the city should receive from the development over 20 years is $27.1 million, Muenger said. After 13 years, the city should expect to get 100% of sales and lodging tax revenues, which should amount to about $1.9 million a year, Muenger said.

Additionally, Hoover City Schools should get $24.6 million in new property taxes over 20 years because the value of the land will increase dramatically with all the site improvements and development, Muenger said. And the combined amount of revenue going to all governments (the city, Jefferson County, state and Hoover schools) is projected to be $63.8 million over 20 years.

The land proposed for phases two and three of Stadium Trace Village is prime real estate along Interstate 459, but there is a reason it hasn’t been developed until now, and that’s because it’s difficult terrain and riddled with abandoned coal mines, Muenger said.

There are at least nine vertical mine shafts, plus additional air vents that must be addressed for the land to be developed, he said. Some of those mine shafts go 71 feet into the ground, he said.

It likely will take $42 million worth of work to make the site buildable, Muenger said.

Broad Metro has been granted a $5.9 million mine reclamation grant from the federal government to assist with that and is trying to get $1.5 million from Jefferson County to assist with sewer improvements, he said. If Hoover contributes $4 million, that will leave $30 million coming from the developer, he said.

Broad Metro already has invested $150 million to develop Stadium Trace Village and plans to spend $200 million more for phase two, said Jim Masingill, the company’s development director. That’s a combined investment of $350 million and should eventually generate a combined $123 million in annual sales activity and $2 million a year in property taxes for Hoover schools each year, Masingill said. It also will have created an estimated 750 permanent jobs, and phase two is expected to create 300 or more temporary construction jobs, he said.

THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

The updated plan for phase two includes a Chasing Aces golf and entertainment center that includes golfing bays for practice and games, par 3 golf holes, a putting green and baseball batting cages, Masingill said.

There also are plans for an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical office building to be called South Haven Surgical Plaza and to include a 25-bed outpatient surgery center. Phase two also is proposed to have an independent living, assisted living and memory care facility for people ages 55 and older, a 200-room hotel and other restaurant and retail sites, Masingill said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jim Masingill, the development director for the Broad Metro real estate development company, speaks to the Hoover City Council on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Broad Metro also plans to build at least five ponds spread out over 10 acres that will serve a dual purpose, he said. The ponds will help manage stormwater that up to now has been eroding land along Scout Creek and filling nearby Scout Lake with sediment, but they also will serve as a water feature to beautify the area, including a boardwalk and walking trails, he said.

The expansion of Stadium Trace Village also will help the city expand the interconnectivity of its road system, extending the main thoroughfare in the first phase of Stadium Trace Village — Peridot Place — further south all the way to Brock’s Gap Parkway, said Darrell Skipper, a traffic consultant hired by the developer.

Peridot Place should tie into Brock’s Gap Parkway directly across from Brock’s Cove, Masingill said. A traffic light and turn lanes on Brock’s Gap Parkway are proposed to be added, and the developer plans to clear some trees along Brock’s Gap Parkway to help with sight distances, Skipper said.

Plans for phase three of Stadium Trace Village include 27 acres of “high-end residential” or additional housing for people ages 55 and older, 10 acres of mixed-use space that could include some retail, and other land that could be used for another hotel or other commercial space, Masingill said.

Masingill noted that phase one of Stadium Trace Village already includes more than 30 businesses, including an Aldi grocery store, numerous restaurant and retail sites, a UAB medical office building, a dual-brand hotel with 201 rooms, and space for a small Village Green entertainment area with a performance stage that has yet to be completed.

Muenger said the first phase of Stadium Trace Village now attracts about 3.5 million visitors a year, and about half of them come from outside of Hoover. In seven years of operation, the development has generated a total of $7.4 million in taxes for the city of Hoover and Hoover City Schools, he said.

The proven performance of the first phase of Stadium Trace Village and the potential to spur another $200 million in private investment make the investment of $4 million of upfront money seem worth it, Muenger said.

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis said city staff have spent a lot of time trying to come up with an acceptable incentive package, and he was very pleased with the result. The fact that the city would be able to recover a $4 million upfront incentive payment within four years is a “pretty remarkable investment of our funds,” especially when you consider the revenue Stadium Trace Village has already generated and the additional money future phases would bring, Derzis said.

It’s also noteworthy that Hoover City Schools is expected to receive more than $24 million over 20 years, which he said is “very strong.”

Now, it’s time for the City Council to evaluate it, see what they think about it and get feedback from the public, he said. A public hearing is set for July 13 to get public comments and for a potential vote on the incentive package.

Council President Casey Middlebrooks said he still wants to study the proposed agreement more, digest it and probably ask some more questions between now and July 13. He also wants to get public feedback, he said. “That always plays into how I vote.”

Middlebrooks asked city staff to have the proposed incentive agreement posted on the city’s website and encouraged people to email comments to allcitycouncil@hooveralabama.gov. Each council member receives emails sent to that address, he said.