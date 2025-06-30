280 area event guide: July 2025

Patriotic Cookie Decorating Class

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Thursday, July 3, 6:30 p.m.

Web: justawhiskaway.com

Tickets: $55

Details: Celebrate the holiday weekend with a hands-on cookie decorating class led by Shannon of Whisk Confections. Learn royal icing basics, layering techniques and texture tricks in a fun, beginner-friendly setting. Each ticket includes cookies, tools, instruction, a take-home box, recipes and a beverage from the winery. No shared boxes.

Fire on the Water

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Wednesday, July 3, gates close at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2536

Tickets: $10 per vehicle (Pelham residents), $15 (non-residents)

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks over the lake at Oak Mountain State Park. Enjoy food vendors, live wakeboarding by Flip Side Watersports at 5 p.m., and family activities like volleyball, fishing and nature trails. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. sharp. No alcohol allowed.

Peavine Falls Run

Where: Dogwood Picnic Pavilion, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m.

Web: birminghamtrackclub.com

Tickets: $40 through July 2; price increases after

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with the 44th Annual Peavine Falls Run, an 8.2-mile race through scenic trails at Oak Mountain State Park. Hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, this Central Alabama tradition offers a challenging course, custom race shirt and a fun, community-focused atmosphere.

Shiner Ridge Revival Trail Run

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, start location TBA

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with a 7.4-mile trail run to King’s Chair during golden hour. The Shiner Ridge Revival honors the moonshine history of Double Oak Mountain with a scenic sunset climb, race swag and post-race party. Hosted by ZTR Running.

Summer Dance Camps

Where: Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, Birmingham

When:

  • Circus Camp (Ages 6-13): July 7-10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • A Wicked Broadway Camp (Ages 7-13): 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Princess Camp (Ages 5-8): July 22-24, 10-11:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Call: 205-444-0158

Details: Three themed camps in July for young dancers. Each camp features creative movement, themed activities and age-appropriate instruction led by professional dance educators.

DYE HARD: Christmas in July

Where: Board In Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Birmingham

When: Saturday, July 12, 6–8 p.m.

Tickets: $48.95 plus tax and service fees

Details: Celebrate Christmas in July with a festive tie-dye party. Hosted at Board In Birmingham, the event includes guided instruction and materials. Advance purchase required.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

July 1 and 15: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

July 14 and 28: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

July 3: Shelby County Board of Education, 12 p.m., Central Office Auditorium, 410 East College Street, Columbiana

July 10 and 24: Shelby County Board of Education, 5 p.m., Central Office Auditorium

July 14: Shelby County Commission, 8:30 a.m., Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123

July 28: Shelby County Commission, 6 p.m., same location as above