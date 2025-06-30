280 area event guide: July 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery Celebrate the holiday weekend with a hands-on cookie decorating class led by Shannon of Whisk Confections.

Patriotic Cookie Decorating Class

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Thursday, July 3, 6:30 p.m.

Web: justawhiskaway.com

Tickets: $55

Details: Celebrate the holiday weekend with a hands-on cookie decorating class led by Shannon of Whisk Confections. Learn royal icing basics, layering techniques and texture tricks in a fun, beginner-friendly setting. Each ticket includes cookies, tools, instruction, a take-home box, recipes and a beverage from the winery. No shared boxes.

Expand Staff photo Fireworks burst and light the night sky during the sixth annual Fire on the Water event held at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Fire on the Water

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Wednesday, July 3, gates close at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2536

Tickets: $10 per vehicle (Pelham residents), $15 (non-residents)

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks over the lake at Oak Mountain State Park. Enjoy food vendors, live wakeboarding by Flip Side Watersports at 5 p.m., and family activities like volleyball, fishing and nature trails. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. sharp. No alcohol allowed.

Peavine Falls Run

Expand Hundreds of runners braved the Peavine Falls course at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4, 2018 for the annual Peavine Falls run.

Where: Dogwood Picnic Pavilion, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m.

Web: birminghamtrackclub.com

Tickets: $40 through July 2; price increases after

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with the 44th Annual Peavine Falls Run, an 8.2-mile race through scenic trails at Oak Mountain State Park. Hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, this Central Alabama tradition offers a challenging course, custom race shirt and a fun, community-focused atmosphere.

Shiner Ridge Revival Trail Run

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, start location TBA

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Details: Celebrate Independence Day with a 7.4-mile trail run to King’s Chair during golden hour. The Shiner Ridge Revival honors the moonshine history of Double Oak Mountain with a scenic sunset climb, race swag and post-race party. Hosted by ZTR Running.

Summer Dance Camps

Where: Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, Birmingham

When:

Expand Photo courtesy of Iron City Dance Factory Wicked Camp is one of three themed camps in July for young dancers at Iron City Dance Factory. Each camp features creative movement, themed activities and age-appropriate instruction led by professional dance educators.

Circus Camp (Ages 6-13): July 7-10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

A Wicked Broadway Camp (Ages 7-13): 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Princess Camp (Ages 5-8): July 22-24, 10-11:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Call: 205-444-0158

Details: Three themed camps in July for young dancers. Each camp features creative movement, themed activities and age-appropriate instruction led by professional dance educators.

Expand Celebrate Christmas in July with a festive tie-dye party. Hosted at Board In Birmingham, the event includes guided instruction and materials. Advance purchase required.

DYE HARD: Christmas in July

Where: Board In Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Birmingham

When: Saturday, July 12, 6–8 p.m.

Tickets: $48.95 plus tax and service fees

Details: Celebrate Christmas in July with a festive tie-dye party. Hosted at Board In Birmingham, the event includes guided instruction and materials. Advance purchase required.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

July 1 and 15: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

July 14 and 28: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

July 3: Shelby County Board of Education, 12 p.m., Central Office Auditorium, 410 East College Street, Columbiana

July 10 and 24: Shelby County Board of Education, 5 p.m., Central Office Auditorium

July 14: Shelby County Commission, 8:30 a.m., Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123

July 28: Shelby County Commission, 6 p.m., same location as above