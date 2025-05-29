280 area event guide: June 2025

× Expand Sean of the South performing.

Sean of the South & Friends – June Show

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Sunday, June 1, 4–6 p.m.

Call: 205-669-0044

Web: shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Cost: $35. Ticket price includes facility fee, with free parking and complimentary beverages. Tickets are non-refundable. A $3 service fee is added when purchased online.

Details: The Shelby County Arts Council presents Sean of the South & Friends live at the Song Theater! Spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying humor, storytelling, eclectic musical performances and special guests. Expect singalongs, laughter and a lively show.

Splash Into Summer Bash

Where: Splash Pad at Melrose Park, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

When: Tuesday, June 3, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Web: facebook.com/splashpadchelsea

Details: Celebrate the start of summer at the 2nd annual Splash Into Summer Bash! Enjoy a day filled with fun activities including inflatables, a dunk tank, food trucks, games and unlimited access to the Splash Pad. It’s a perfect family-friendly event to kick off the season.

2025 Greystone Foundation Golf Tournament

Where: Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course, Birmingham

When: Thursday, June 5, 10 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, 5 p.m. after party

Contact: 205-936-2679, 205-799-8138, golf@greystonefoundation.org

Expand Courtesy of Greystone Foundation

Web: greystonefoundation.org

Details: Play 18 holes at the Legacy Course and support the Greystone Foundation’s mission to aid victims of domestic violence and promote healthy relationships. Entry includes golf, lunch, drinks, a swag bag and after-party festivities. Sponsorship packages and mulligan cards available. All proceeds are charitable donations.

Alabama Pride Hike

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr., Pelham

When: Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to noon

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/AlabamaPrideHike

Cost: $45 for adults, $30 ages 12 and younger

Details: Celebrate inclusivity, community and the great outdoors at the first-ever Pride event hosted at an Alabama State Park! Choose from a scenic 3-mile Classic Pride Hike or an ADA-accessible Pride Stroll. Participants receive a special-edition Pride hike shirt and a custom medal. Virtual participation and volunteer options are available. Scholarships are offered to ensure everyone can join. The event is cup-less — reusable race cups are provided thanks to sponsor SouthernBiotech. Proceeds support Central Alabama Pride.

Barn Burner 10K and Half Marathon

Where: Dunnavant Valley Fields, starting at 1996 Fields Parking Lot, Birmingham

When: Saturday, June 14, 7 a.m.

Contact: Volunteers can email drbeaubeard@gmail.com.

Web: Register online at ultrasignup.com

Details: Choose between a 10K with 900 feet elevation gain or a half marathon with 2000 feet elevation gain featuring scenic trails along Yellow Leaf Creek and through Dunnavant Valley Park. A cupless race to reduce waste. Packet pickup is Friday, June 13, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. at The FARM, 203 Narrows Parkway, Suite A, Birmingham or on race day from 5:30–6:15 a.m. Kids race follows on Sunday, June 15 at 7:20 a.m.

Wild Wonders: Art in the Park

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m.

Contact: 205-620-2520, lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

Web: reserve.alapark.com/register/Art-in-the-Park

Details: Join Oak Mountain State Park for Art in the Park, an indoor or outdoor art activity depending on the weather. All materials are provided and all skill levels are welcome. Celebrate nature and creativity in a relaxed setting. Supported by the Bronco Wild Fund Grant Program promoting access and preservation of public lands.

Lantern Lit Lore: Legends of the Wild

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham

When: Saturday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Web: alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park

Cost: Entry is free with paid park admission.

Details: Explore the mysteries of Alabama’s native wildlife with an evening of storytelling and up-close animal encounters. Learn the legends behind local species during this special Lantern Lit Lore program hosted at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.