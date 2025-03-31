280 area events guide: April 2025

Expand Photo courtesy of Song Theater Major Dudes: a Tribute to Steely Dan.

Major Dudes: A Tribute to Steely Dan

When: Friday, April 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

Cost: All seats are $35 plus tax and fees. Free parking available. Venue is handicapped accessible with reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable.

Contact: For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Details: Enjoy an evening of jazz-infused rock with Major Dudes, a talented group of Alabama musicians paying tribute to Steely Dan. The setlist includes hits from “Aja,” “Royal Scam,” “Countdown to Ecstasy,” “Gaucho,” and “Pretzel Logic.” The intimate listening venue offers complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Celebrate Earth Day: Know Your H2O

Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, April 12 at noon

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

Cost: Free with paid park entry; advance registration for the gate fee available. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

Contact: Contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 for more information.

Details: Learn about the water cycle, pollution, and how to protect waterways in this interactive program. Guests will observe and assist in real-life scenario simulations using OMSP’s Enviroscape.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mammoth March

MammothMarch Alabama

When: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, South Trail Head, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

Web: mammothmarch.com

Details: Challenge yourself with a 20-mile hike through Oak Mountain State Park in approximately eight hours. No official timing — just endurance testing and a finisher medal. Small group starts for a remote hiking experience. Aid stations with water, snacks, and restrooms available. Shuttle service for those unable to complete the course before sunset. Complimentary parking included. Discounted accommodations at the Sleep Inn Oak Mountain. For route details, hiking passes, and merchandise, visit mammothmarch.com.

Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Community Center

Chelsea Spring Craft Fair

When: Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Cost: No tickets required; free parking on-site.

Details: Celebrate spring with shopping, food, and community fun. This free, family-friendly event features local vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and seasonal décor. Enjoy food trucks while browsing artisan booths.

Charcuterie Class with Board in Birmingham

Expand Photo courtesy of Corinne Sweet Board in Birmingham

When: Saturday, April 12, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Board in Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Hoover

Cost: $65 plus tax. Limited spots available.

Contact: 205-261-9853 for details.

Details: Learn the art of charcuterie with Corinne Sweet, owner of Board in Birmingham. Ticket includes an appetizer, drink, step-by-step instruction, and a board to take home.

Expand Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster

North Shelby Library Book Club

When: Thursday, April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Where: North Shelby Library, Mueller Annex Classroom, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham

Contact: For more information, contact Michelyn Reid at nsref@shelbycounty-al.org, or call 205-439-5510.

Details: Monthly book club meets every third Thursday. This month’s selection: “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See. Discussion held in-person and via Zoom (registration required for virtual attendance).

Annual GBAA Shrimp & Crawfish Boil

When: Sunday, April 27, 12–4 p.m.

Where: Greybar 280, 5426 U.S. 280, Birmingham

Tickets: $30 in advance; $50 on event day. Registration closes April 26 at 5 p.m. CST. Tickets are available online at gbaa.biz/events/gbaa-charity-crawfish-boil-.

Details: Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish, shrimp, and fixings while supporting Hatching Hope Disaster Relief and King’s Home. Live music from The Whisky Dix (1–4 p.m.), bounce house, cornhole, and entertainment for all ages.

Chelsea City Council

April 1 and 15: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Shelby County Schools Board Meeting

April 17: 5 p.m. at Shelby County Schools Board of Education, 410 E. College St., Columbiana

Shelby County Commission

April 7: 8:30 a.m. at Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana

April 21: 6 p.m. at Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana