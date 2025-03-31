280 area events guide: April 2025

Photo courtesy of Song Theater
Major Dudes: a Tribute to Steely Dan.
Major Dudes: A Tribute to Steely Dan
When: Friday, April 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana
Cost: All seats are $35 plus tax and fees. Free parking available. Venue is handicapped accessible with reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable.
Contact: For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com
Details: Enjoy an evening of jazz-infused rock with Major Dudes, a talented group of Alabama musicians paying tribute to Steely Dan. The setlist includes hits from “Aja,” “Royal Scam,” “Countdown to Ecstasy,” “Gaucho,” and “Pretzel Logic.” The intimate listening venue offers complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks.
Celebrate Earth Day: Know Your H2O
Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park
When: Saturday, April 12 at noon
Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park
Cost: Free with paid park entry; advance registration for the gate fee available. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.
Contact: Contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 for more information.
Details: Learn about the water cycle, pollution, and how to protect waterways in this interactive program. Guests will observe and assist in real-life scenario simulations using OMSP’s Enviroscape.
Photo courtesy of Mammoth March
MammothMarch Alabama
When: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 starting at 7 a.m.
Where: Oak Mountain State Park, South Trail Head, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham
Web: mammothmarch.com
Details: Challenge yourself with a 20-mile hike through Oak Mountain State Park in approximately eight hours. No official timing — just endurance testing and a finisher medal. Small group starts for a remote hiking experience. Aid stations with water, snacks, and restrooms available. Shuttle service for those unable to complete the course before sunset. Complimentary parking included. Discounted accommodations at the Sleep Inn Oak Mountain. For route details, hiking passes, and merchandise, visit mammothmarch.com.
Photo courtesy of Chelsea Community Center
Chelsea Spring Craft Fair
When: Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea
Cost: No tickets required; free parking on-site.
Details: Celebrate spring with shopping, food, and community fun. This free, family-friendly event features local vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and seasonal décor. Enjoy food trucks while browsing artisan booths.
Charcuterie Class with Board in Birmingham
Photo courtesy of Corinne Sweet
Board in Birmingham
When: Saturday, April 12, 6–8 p.m.
Where: Board in Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Hoover
Cost: $65 plus tax. Limited spots available.
Contact: 205-261-9853 for details.
Details: Learn the art of charcuterie with Corinne Sweet, owner of Board in Birmingham. Ticket includes an appetizer, drink, step-by-step instruction, and a board to take home.
Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster
North Shelby Library Book Club
When: Thursday, April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Where: North Shelby Library, Mueller Annex Classroom, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham
Contact: For more information, contact Michelyn Reid at nsref@shelbycounty-al.org, or call 205-439-5510.
Details: Monthly book club meets every third Thursday. This month’s selection: “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See. Discussion held in-person and via Zoom (registration required for virtual attendance).
Annual GBAA Shrimp & Crawfish Boil
When: Sunday, April 27, 12–4 p.m.
Where: Greybar 280, 5426 U.S. 280, Birmingham
Tickets: $30 in advance; $50 on event day. Registration closes April 26 at 5 p.m. CST. Tickets are available online at gbaa.biz/events/gbaa-charity-crawfish-boil-.
Details: Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish, shrimp, and fixings while supporting Hatching Hope Disaster Relief and King’s Home. Live music from The Whisky Dix (1–4 p.m.), bounce house, cornhole, and entertainment for all ages.
Chelsea City Council
April 1 and 15: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea
Shelby County Schools Board Meeting
April 17: 5 p.m. at Shelby County Schools Board of Education, 410 E. College St., Columbiana
Shelby County Commission
April 7: 8:30 a.m. at Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana
April 21: 6 p.m. at Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana