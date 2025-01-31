280 area events guide: February 2025

The Alabama Troubadours

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Call: 205-669-0044

Web: shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $35 (+tax/fees)

Details: Celebrate the music of John Prine with a star-studded lineup, including Rick Carter, Stan Foster, Donna Hall, and William “Moose” Harrell. Featuring soulful renditions of Prine’s classics, this performance blends authenticity with exceptional talent. Donna Hall, an Alabama and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member, delivers stunning duets alongside Carter. Free parking and accessible seating are available. Patrons must bring paper or mobile tickets. Tickets are non-refundable.

Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park Nature Lore.

Nature Lore: Wisdom and Folklore from the Wild

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Web: alapark.com/parks/

oak-mountain-state-park/park-events

Details: Explore nature’s global folklore in this engaging program at Oak Mountain State Park. Learn fascinating stories from the past and meet teacher creatures ready to share tales of their own. This free program is included with park entry. It’s a family-friendly event offering insights into our natural world’s rich history. The program emphasizes the interconnectedness of human culture and wildlife, inspiring attendees to value and protect the environment.

Mt Laurel Knitting Group

Where: Ann Price Activity Room, Mt Laurel Library, 111 Olmsted St.

When: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, 2–4 p.m.

Details: Join fellow crafters at this monthly knitting group in a welcoming, relaxed environment. Share techniques, swap ideas, and enjoy creative camaraderie. Knitters, crocheters, and other needlework enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited. Whether you’re working on a new project or completing an old one, this gathering offers inspiration and community. Hosted by Jamie Skripnik, the event does not require registration, making it easy for anyone to participate. Come and connect over your love for crafts.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Heather McCalley, a local birder, eyes a Pileated Woodpecker through her binoculars along the Jemison Park Trail on Tuesday, March 18, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The Great Backyard Bird Count 2025

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, 10–11 a.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Web: alapark.com/parks/

oak-mountain-state-park/park-events

Details: Contribute to citizen science by joining the Great Backyard Bird Count. Identify and count birds in this collaborative effort to help scientists track avian populations. Learn from park staff as they guide you through the count and share insights into bird identification. After the event, data will be submitted to eBird for use in scientific research. This activity is suitable for nature lovers of all ages, providing an opportunity to connect with the outdoors and make a meaningful contribution to conservation efforts.