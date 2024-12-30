280 area events guide: January 2025

Editor’s Picks

Jan. 10: An Evening with Taylor Hicks. 7:30 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. Taylor Hicks is an Alabama treasure and winner of the fifth season of “American Idol,” but he is much more than that. He’s a true artist and gifted songwriter. Once again, by popular demand, Taylor is opening his annual concert series with us! Come join us in this intimate, 216-seat theater with superlative sound. There’s not a bad seat in the theater. See Taylor Hicks (duo) up close and personal, playing his originals and all your favorites. Limited space, get your tickets in advance! Tickets $40 (plus taxes and convenience fee) and non-refundable. The theater is at 105 W. College St. (located at the corner of West College St. and Walton St.) in Columbiana. Free parking is located around the building on Walton St. and Mill St. The facility is handicap accessible and reserved handicapped seats are available for patrons. For questions, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Jan. 17: Barrels and Bootleggers. 5:30 p.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. Join Oak Mountain for a presentation on the bootlegging history of these hollers and hills that are part of the state park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.

Expand John Wesolowski John - stock.adobe.com

Jan. 23: Sourdough Bread Basics. 7 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. How do you feed a starter? How long does my dough need to proof? Lauren from Five Loaves Micro Bakery will teach us all about sourdough bread baking. Registration required. Adults only, ages 18 and older.

Official

Jan 7: Chelsea City Council Meeting. 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road.

Jan. 13: Shelby County Commission Meeting. 8:30 a.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana.

Jan 21: Chelsea City Council Meeting. 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

Jan. 23: Shelby County Schools Board Meeting. 5 p.m. , The Shelby Room, 601 1st St. S., Alabaster.

Jan. 27: Shelby County Commission Meeting. 6 p.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St., Room 123, Columbiana.

Community

Mondays: D&D for ages 12-14. 4-6 p.m. Chelsea Public Library. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Wednesdays: D&D for ages 15+. 5-7 p.m. Chelsea Public Library. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Public Library. Toddler storytime. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Public Library. Toddler music and movement class. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Thursdays: Chess Club. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Chelsea Public Library. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Jan 5: National Bird Day —Tiny but Mighty Raptors. 3 p.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. Come on out and meet some of Alabama’s smallest raptors up close. Bring a camera and enjoy the feathery fun. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.

Jan. 9: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 9: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 and 7 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. Meet at the library to discuss “The Glassmaker” by Tracy Chevalier.

Jan. 9: Family Fun Nights: Game Night. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Shelby Library. For children and their families. No registration required. Gather your family and join us at the library for some family fun with board and switch games.

Jan. 10 and Jan. 24: Ukulele Storytime. 9 a.m. Mt Laurel Library. A story program ideal for 19 to 36 months and a caregiver, siblings welcome. Stories, music and bubbles make up a lively 30-minute program designed especially for short attention spans. No registration required.

Jan. 10: Lego day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 11: Friends of Chelsea Library book sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 11: La Hora Cuento. 10:30-11:30 a.m. North Shelby Library. Todas las edades. No se require registro. Ven con tu familia a escuchar cuentos, cantar y divertirnos en español! Este evento es para niños de todas las edades.

Jan. 12: Friends of North Shelby Library Board Meeting. 2-4 p.m. North Shelby Library, Mueller Annex Classroom.

Jan. 13: Chapter Chat. 5 p.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 14: YA Gotta Read This! 5 p.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 20: Beyond Books: Herbalist Rhonda Dial. 6 p.m. Chelsea Public Library. Adult program. Registration required online or at the library.

Jan. 25: KZT S.T.E.A.M. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chelsea Public Library.

Jan. 28: Language Club. 5-6 p.m. North Shelby Library. Practice and learn languages with like-minded individuals who all have the same goal of improving their language education.

Arts

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m. Chelsea Public Library. No programming Jan. 1-6.

Jan. 11: Crafty Saturday. All day. Mt Laurel Library. Stop by the library to make a craft or take it to go. While supplies last.

Jan. 13: Mt Laurel Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. Bring your knitting, crocheting or embroidery project and craft at the library. The group will meet the second Monday of the month. Hosted by Jamie Skripnik.

Jan. 14: Spring Butterflies with Chris Cruz Designs. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. North Shelby Library. Join us for another creative and fun mixed media program with local artist Chris Cruz.

Jan. 17: Pizza and Paint. 4:30 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. Tweens will paint a piece of artwork and enjoy some pizza together. Registration required.

Jan. 24: Mini Snowman Painting. 3-4 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. Come paint a mini snowman canvas. All ages. Registration required.

Jan. 31: Tie-Dye Teddy Bears. 4 p.m. Mt Laurel Library. We will read a story, make our tie-dye teddy bears and share a snack. All ages. Registration required.

Recreation

Jan. 12: Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike. 12:45 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park office parking lot. Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up who are able to walk the distance and complete the hike are welcome. Please bring $5 per person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. For more information, contact Randall Adkins at 205-719-7719.

Jan. 25: Hiking 101. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. Enjoy a beginner hiking class. The group will go over equipment and the basics of “Leave No Trace” for enjoying a hike in nature! Park gate fee is $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.