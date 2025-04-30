280 area events guide: May 2025

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Tatum Franklin, 2, and his older brother, Everett, 4, play in the water at the Melrose Park Splash Pad in Chelsea on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Chelsea Splash Pad Opening Day

Where: Melrose Park Playground & Splashpad, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

When: May 3

Call: 205-677-7040

Details: The Chelsea Splash Pad opens for the season! Located at Melrose Park, the recreation area features a splash pad, playground, picnic tables and public restrooms. A perfect spot for family fun with swings, shaded seating and summer vibes all around.

From Highlands to Hollers: Celtic Influence on Old Appalachia

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Pelham

When: May 10, 2 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Cost: Adults $5, children and seniors $2

Details: Enjoy a history lesson on the influence of Scottish and Irish cultures on Appalachian arts, music, food and more. This free presentation (with paid entry to Oak Mountain State Park) explores ancient traditions still alive in the region today. Presented by Oak Mountain State Park.

Chelsea Business Alliance Quarterly Luncheon

Where: Chelsea Community Center, Chelsea

When: May 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Web: shelbychamber.org

Cost: $20 per person

Details: The second quarterly meeting of the Chelsea Business Alliance, an affiliate of The Shelby County Chamber, includes networking and lunch. Please RSVP to Kirk Mancer at kirk@shelbychamber.org by noon Friday, May 9, to help coordinate with the caterer.

National Love a Tree Day: Presentation and Site Visit

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center and Peavine Parking Lot, Pelham

When: May 16, 4:30 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Cost: Free with park admission

Details: Celebrate National Love a Tree Day with a presentation on the rare and endangered Alabama sandstone oak, followed by a guided site visit. Oak Mountain State Park hosts the largest population of this ancient oak. Register ahead to pay gate fees online.

XTERRA North American Championship

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham

When: May 16–18

Web: xterraplanet.com

Details: The award-winning trails of Oak Mountain State Park host one of the biggest events on the 2025 calendar. This three-day festival features Stop No. 4 of the XTERRA World Cup, live-broadcast Short Track racing, the 2025 North American Championship and the inaugural Youth North American Championship. Expect food, music and a vibrant outdoor community atmosphere.

Sons Donuts + Pops The Pool Parking Lot

Where: Chelsea Park Pool Parking Lot, 9013 Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea

When: May 17, 7:30–10:30 a.m.

Details: Start your Saturday morning with treats from Sons Donuts + Pops, set up at the Chelsea Park Pool parking lot. A great way to enjoy breakfast and community fun!

Kyndle Minter @ Cat-n-Bird Winery

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: May 31, 1–4 p.m.

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Enjoy live music in a beautiful winery setting with a performance by singer-songwriter Kyndle Minter. Relax with friends, sip your favorite wine and kick back for an afternoon of entertainment at one of Chelsea’s favorite venues.

Meetings:

Chelsea City Council:

May 6 and 20: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

Hoover City Council:

May 5 and 19: Action meetings, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

May 1 and 15: Work sessions, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

Shelby County Board of Education:

May 1 and 15: 5 p.m. Shelby County

Instructional Services Building, 601 1st St. S, Alabaster.

Shelby County Commission:

May 12: 8:30 a.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123.

May 26: 6 p.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123.