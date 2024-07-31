280 Corridor Events Guide August 2024

Aug. 3: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. Held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

× Expand Josiah Rodda

Aug. 3: Music with Josiah Rodda. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat N Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Come enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m. and food with American Kolache from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit cat-n-bird.com.

× Expand CashBack — A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Aug. 3: CashBack — A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. CashBack performs a wide variety of classic Cash songs spanning the “Man In Black’s” 51-year career. Eerily similar to Johnny Cash in his heyday, Leif Bondarenko’s powerful voice is the star of the show and, along with blazing guitars and swingin’ rhythm, never fails to deliver a lively, exciting, even heartwarming performance to the audience. Tickets are $30. Buy online at ci.ovationtix.com/36023/production/1203258.

Aug. 10: Pure Barre Pop-Up Class. 11 a.m. to noon. Cat N Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Come lift and tone with this pop-up Pure Barre class at the winery. You can expect a total-body workout with low-impact, high-intensity movements. Please bring a bottle of water, yoga mat and hand towel. The cost is $25 and includes a glass of wine. Registration required. To register, visit clubready.com/JoinUs/8314/457540.

Aug 17: Summer Shindig. 5-9 p.m. Old Baker Farm,1041 Farmingdale Road Harpersville. Visit oldbakerfarm.com for more information as it becomes available.

× Expand Sean of the South “On the Air Series.”

Aug. 18: Sean of the South “On the Air Series.” 4-6 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. Come enjoy a summer series of live-broadcast performances, featuring Sean Dietrich and friends — both respected and ill-famed. Each show will feature different guests and “fresh” stories from Sean, delivering a mix of humor, storytelling and eclectic musical performances. Each performance will be recorded in the Song Theater for future broadcast, and the audience will be part of the live recording. Be prepared to have fun, sing along, laugh and, above all, spend the summer among friends. Tickets are $30. Buy online at ci.ovationtix.com/36023/performance/11431368.

Aug. 23: BHC Homeschool Field Day. 1-3 p.m. McCallum Park, 3332 Rosemary Lane, Vestavia Hills. Bring the family out to enjoy a day of connection with the Birmingham Homeschoolers Community. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or new to homeschooling, there will be something for everyone. Kids can engage in fun activities to meet new friends, and parents will have the chance to engage with others in similar stages of the homeschool journey. Visit birminghamhomeschoolers.com to register.

North Shelby Library

CHILDREN

Aug. 13: The Science Lady — Rocket Science. 10:30 a.m. All ages. No registration needed.

TEENS

Mondays: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 6 p.m.

Aug. 8: Teen Council Semester Meeting. 4 p.m. Pizza will be served. Contact James at nsyoungadult@shelbycounty-al.org for more information.

Aug. 15: Board Game Night. 5 p.m.

ADULTS

Aug. 13 and 27: Language Club. 5 p.m.

Aug. 15: NSL Book Club. 10:30 a.m. Registration required if meeting via Zoom. This month’s book will be “All the Sinners Bleed” by S.A. Cosby.

Aug. 20: True Crime Book Club. 6 p.m.

Mt Laurel Library

The Mt Laurel Library takes a break from programming during the month of August.

Chelsea Public Library

ALL AGES

Aug. 10: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 10: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 17: Pokemon Trading Card Club. 10-11 a.m.

Aug. 24: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRESCHOOL

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center.

TEENS

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. Ages 15 and up.

Fridays through Aug. 16: Theater Club. 11 a.m.

ADULTS

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m.

Aug. 8: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.