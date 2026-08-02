280 corridor events guide: August 2026

MT LAUREL FARMERS MARKET

Where: Manning Place

When: Every Saturday through mid-October, 8 a.m. to noon.

Cost: Free admission.

Details: Spend Saturday mornings shopping fresh, local produce, baked goods, artisan crafts, flowers and specialty foods at the Mt Laurel Farmers Market. Featuring growers and makers from across Shelby and Chilton counties, the open-air market has become a beloved community tradition. Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, live music, and the shops and restaurants throughout the Town of Mt Laurel.

More info: mtlaurel.com

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Where: City Hall Lawn, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; food available for purchase.

Details: Celebrate the final Food Truck Friday of the season on the City Hall Lawn in downtown Chelsea. Grab lunch or dinner from a rotating lineup of local food trucks, relax under the shaded picnic tables and enjoy lawn games in a family-friendly atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity to support local food vendors while spending time with friends, neighbors and family in the heart of the community.

More info: cityofchelsea.com

WATER WONDERS: CREEK EXPLORATION

Where: Oak Mountain State Park Interpretive Center, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Cost: Program is free with paid park admission.

Details: Discover the hidden world beneath the water’s surface during this guided creek exploration led by Oak Mountain State Park naturalists. Participants will search for aquatic insects, fish and other fascinating creek creatures while learning how healthy streams support Alabama’s diverse wildlife. Wear shoes that can get wet and prepare for a hands-on outdoor adventure that’s perfect for curious nature lovers of all ages.

More info: alapark.com

KNOW YOUR H2O

Where: Oak Mountain State Park Interpretive Center, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Aug. 9, 1 p.m.

Cost: Program is free with paid park admission.

Details: Celebrate Water Quality Month by learning what makes Alabama’s waterways healthy during this interactive educational program. Park naturalists will explain how scientists monitor water quality, why clean water is essential for wildlife and people, and how simple actions can help protect local streams and lakes. It’s an engaging program for families, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone interested in conserving Alabama’s natural resources.

More info: alapark.com

CHELSEA CAR SHOW

Where: Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Aug. 15

Cost: Free admission.

Details: Spend the day admiring classic cars, custom builds, trucks and specialty vehicles during the annual Chelsea Car Show. Hosted by Chelsea Lodge 886, the family-friendly event features a variety of automobiles, food vendors, music, awards and opportunities to meet fellow car enthusiasts.

More info: cityofchelsea.com

SUMMER SHINDIG AT OLD BAKER FARM

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road

When: Aug. 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Contact Old Baker Farm for additional information.

Details: Celebrate the season with an evening of family fun at Old Baker Farm’s Summer Shindig. Enjoy hayrides, sunflower fields, farm animals, artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and a fireworks finale. The event is a favorite late-summer tradition for families throughout Shelby County.

More info: oldbakerfarm.com

OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Aug. 15: Burrows & Biodiversity: Gopher Tortoise Program & Encounter, 1 p.m.

Aug. 22: Tiny But Mighty Raptors, 11 a.m.

Aug. 29: Junior Ranger Program — Forest Detectives, 11 a.m.

For registration information and park admission fees, visit alapark.com.

LIBRARIES

Aug. 10: Mt Laurel Needle Arts Group, 2 p.m. (Mt Laurel Library)

Aug. 10: Novel Horizons Book Club, 6 p.m. (North Shelby Library)

Aug. 13: Color Therapy, 5:30 p.m. (North Shelby Library)

Aug. 20: Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m. (North Shelby Library)