280 corridor events guide: December 2024

Dec. 1-24: Christmas Tree Farm at Old Baker Farm. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville. Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

Photo courtesy of Chelsea Food Pantry Food at the Chelsea Food Pantry.

Dec. 7: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. The food pantry is held on the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Photo by Jesse Chambers Dolores Hydock, a local actress and storyteller, performed some tales of love from Medieval Europe at the Southern Tales at the Gardens event at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Dec. 8: “Jingle All the Way” featuring Dolores Hydock and Bobby Horton. 4-6 p.m. Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana. Come enjoy a feel-good holiday show featuring a mix of traditional storytelling, humor and Christmas carols. Dolores Hydock is a nationally acclaimed storyteller. Bobby Horton will provide a live music soundtrack to her performance. Bobby is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist performing with Three On A String and composing and producing soundtracks for Ken Burns’ films. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/event-calendar. For questions, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Photo courtesy of Republican Women of North Shelby County Republican Women of North Shelby County meeting.

Dec. 10: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr. Join the Republican Women of North Shelby County at their monthly meeting. Sherry Burgess, wife of Rick Burgess of the “Rick & Bubba” show, will be the guest speaker and lunch will be provided. The cost is $25. Email rwnsclunch@gmail.com for reservations.

Dec. 14: A Critter-Filled Christmas. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, 200 Terrace Drive. Bring the family for an educational Christmas event. The Scales and Tails program will allow you to meet live animals up close. You can also make a Christmas tree-themed bird feeder to take home, create a Christmas card, write a letter to Santa and watch a Christmas movie. The cost is admission to the park. For more information, visit alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park/park-events. Email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 if you have questions.

Dec. 14: Sean of the South Christmas Show.7:30-9:30 p.m. Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana. Sean of the South is back again with his one-of-a-kind Christmas show. Enjoy downhome entertainment featuring bluegrass, jazz and old-time traditional Christmas songs. Sean will have friends as his “circle of pickers” playing a variety of tunes. Guests can also expect a mix of humor, storytelling and eclectic musical performances. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/event-calendar. For questions, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Photo by Erin Nelson Participants in waves of 10 took to the water for the tenth annual Polar Plunge, sponsored by the Pelham Police Department and Publix, benefitting Special Olympics of Alabama held at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Dec. 21: Christmas Classic 5K. 9 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr. Get ready for Finish Line Events and Catering’s Christmas Classic 5K. This race is child-participation-friendly and offers two finish lines. Contestants can choose the regular finish line for free, or opt for the Polar Plunge Finish Line for a donation of $20. All Polar Plunge proceeds go to the Alabama Wildlife Center. Participants will have a chance to meet some of the center’s critters and enjoy a post-race brunch, access to the Christmas Karaoke Aid Station, finisher’s medal and shirt, and a potential “Tacky Sweater” award. All race participants and guests must pay the $5 gate fee. Children 10 and under may participate for free but must have an adult present and waiver signed. For more information and online registration, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/ChristmasClassicKAtOakMountainStatePark.

Chelsea Public Library

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. For ages 12 to 14 years.

Wednesdays: Tot Time.10:30 a.m. Storytime for toddlers.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. For ages 15 and older.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins.10:30 a.m. Music and movement for toddlers.

Thursdays: Chess Club. 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft.1 p.m.

Dec. 12: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 13: Homeschool Hangout. 11 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 14: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 17: YA Gotta Read This! 5 p.m. Book club for young adults.

Dec. 24-25: Closed for Christmas Holidays.

North Shelby Library

Wreath making workshop.

Dec. 3: Christmas Wreaths. 10:30 a.m. For adults. Come join a Christmas wreath-making class.

11 a.m. Children of all ages, with caregivers. Come learn about some amazing animals with our friends from Animal Tales.

Dec. 12: Mario Kart Tournament. 5 p.m. For teens. Join the library’s teen Mario Kart tournament, with fun for all skill levels. There will be prizes!

Mt Laurel Public Library

"Unraveled" book cover.

Dec. 3: Book Release Party — “Unraveled” by Shannon Messenger. 4 p.m. For teens. Celebrate the release of “Keeper of the Lost Cities” book 9.5 with trivia, treats and fun. One lucky patron will win the new book! Registration is required.

Dec. 5: Holiday Wreath. 9 a.m. This class is for adults. Marilyn Chiaramonte will teach you to make a tied ribbon wreath. Registration is required.

Dec. 7: Animal Tales — Holiday Safari. 2 p.m. This Holiday Safari program will feature six animal ambassadors for a unique experience. All participants will have an opportunity to get “hands-on” during this special program. No registration is required.

Dec. 8: Tree Lighting. 6 p.m. Join the fun at Mt Laurel Library after the tree lighting at Bryson Square. Hot chocolate, goodies, crafts and more will make a festive start to the holiday season. No registration is needed.

Dec. 13: Tween Holiday Ornaments. 4 p.m. Chris Cruz will lead the tweens in making a holiday ornament. Registration is required.

Dec. 14: Crafty Saturday. Stop by the library to make a craft or take it to go. While supplies last.

Photo by Brent Hofacker- stock.adobe.com Homemade Candy Gingerbread House Homemade Candy Gingerbread House with Candycanes and Frosting.

Dec. 20: Gingerbread Houses. 2-4 p.m. Patrons can decorate a gingerbread house. Children will need the help of an adult. Registration is required.