280 corridor events guide: January 2026

FIRST DAY HIKE 2026: SUNRISE AT KING’S CHAIR OVERLOOK

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, North Trailhead

When: Thursday, Jan. 1, meet at 5 a.m.

Cost: $2-$5

Contact: 205-620-2520 or lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

Details: Celebrate the new year with a sunrise hike to King’s Chair Overlook at Oak Mountain State Park. The group will depart at 5:15 a.m. sharp for this intermediate-to-advanced guided hike. Dress for cold weather, bring a flashlight or headlamp and water, and prepare to traverse a trail in darkness. Pets are welcome on six-foot leashes. The event is weather dependent.

LEGO DAY AT CHELSEA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Where: Chelsea Public Library, 16623 U.S. 280

When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: 205-847-5750

Details: Families are invited to build and explore during LEGO Day at the Chelsea Public Library each second Saturday of the month. Kids can create with classic LEGO bricks, while younger children will have access to DUPLO blocks. The library will display finished creations for all to see. This drop-in event is open to all ages and encourages imagination, collaboration and fun.

DIVORCECARE AT MOUNTAIN BROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH

Where: The Commons building at Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 Highway 280 East

When: Sundays, Jan. 11 to March 22, 5 p.m. (4:00 on Feb. 8)

Cost: $20 (including workbook)

Contact: Jacquie Long (205-802-7070) or divorcecare.org

Details: This 11-week, in-person DivorceCare group for men and women offers support for those experiencing separation or divorce. Meetings are held in The Commons, a separate building to the left of the church parking lot. Sessions are conducted in English and guided by caring facilitators with divorce experience.

MT LAUREL KNITTING GROUP

Where: Mt Laurel Library, Ann Price Activity Room, 111 Olmsted St.

When: Monday, Jan. 12, 2-4 p.m.

Details: Bring your knitting, crochet or other needlework project and enjoy an afternoon of creativity and conversation. This casual group welcomes adults of all skill levels — from beginners to lifelong crafters — for two hours of stitching, sharing tips and meeting neighbors. The group meets on the second Monday of each month and is a great way to stay inspired while connecting with others who love fiber arts. No registration required. Supplies not provided. Hosted by Jamie Skripnik of Knit B’ham.

NOVEL HORIZONS BOOK CLUB

Where: North Shelby Library, Mueller Annex Classroom, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road

When: Monday, Jan. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Contact: northshelbylibrary.org (for more details or to sign up)

Details: Adults looking for a welcoming evening book club are invited to join the Novel Horizons Book Club at North Shelby Library. This group selects titles that vary in subject and emotional depth, making each session a fresh opportunity for discussion and discovery. Whether you work during the day or simply prefer a nighttime meeting, this club offers a relaxed space to share insights and connect with fellow readers. Registration is required.

ADAM’S HEART RUNS

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m.

Contact: runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns

Details: Hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, this annual winter race offers chip-timed 5k, 10k and 10-mile distances, all run on paved roads inside scenic Oak Mountain State Park. The event draws runners from across the region and is part of the BTC Race Series. All participants who register by Jan. 17 will receive a long-sleeve Sport-Tek shirt. Finishers of the 10-mile race will earn custom dog tag medals. Afterward, participants can enjoy free race photos and snacks.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Jan. 6 and 20: Chelsea City Council. 6-7 p.m. (pre-council 5 p.m.). City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road.

Jan. 12 and 26: Hoover City Council. 6 p.m. Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane.

CHELSEA LIBRARY

Fridays : Bring your own craft. 1-2 p.m. Conference Room.

: Bring your own craft. 1-2 p.m. Conference Room. Jan. 1: Library closed for New Year’s Day.

Library closed for New Year’s Day. Jan. 10: Second Saturday LEGO Day free play to bring your own or use the library’s bricks. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second Saturday LEGO Day free play to bring your own or use the library’s bricks. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17: Pokemon Trading Club. 10-11 a.m.

Pokemon Trading Club. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 19: Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MT LAUREL LIBRARY

Jan. 1: Library closed for New Year’s Day.

Library closed for New Year’s Day. Jan. 12: Second Monday Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Ann Price Activity Room. Adults.

Second Monday Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Ann Price Activity Room. Adults. Jan. 19: Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY