280 corridor events guide: January 2026

FIRST DAY HIKE 2026: SUNRISE AT KING’S CHAIR OVERLOOK
Where: Oak Mountain State Park, North Trailhead
When: Thursday, Jan. 1, meet at 5 a.m.
Cost: $2-$5
Contact: 205-620-2520 or lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov
Details: Celebrate the new year with a sunrise hike to King’s Chair Overlook at Oak Mountain State Park. The group will depart at 5:15 a.m. sharp for this intermediate-to-advanced guided hike. Dress for cold weather, bring a flashlight or headlamp and water, and prepare to traverse a trail in darkness. Pets are welcome on six-foot leashes. The event is weather dependent.
LEGO DAY AT CHELSEA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Where: Chelsea Public Library, 16623 U.S. 280
When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: 205-847-5750
Details: Families are invited to build and explore during LEGO Day at the Chelsea Public Library each second Saturday of the month. Kids can create with classic LEGO bricks, while younger children will have access to DUPLO blocks. The library will display finished creations for all to see. This drop-in event is open to all ages and encourages imagination, collaboration and fun.
DIVORCECARE AT MOUNTAIN BROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Where: The Commons building at Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 Highway 280 East
When: Sundays, Jan. 11 to March 22, 5 p.m. (4:00 on Feb. 8)
Cost: $20 (including workbook)
Contact: Jacquie Long (205-802-7070) or divorcecare.org
Details: This 11-week, in-person DivorceCare group for men and women offers support for those experiencing separation or divorce. Meetings are held in The Commons, a separate building to the left of the church parking lot. Sessions are conducted in English and guided by caring facilitators with divorce experience.
MT LAUREL KNITTING GROUP
Where: Mt Laurel Library, Ann Price Activity Room, 111 Olmsted St.
When: Monday, Jan. 12, 2-4 p.m.
Details: Bring your knitting, crochet or other needlework project and enjoy an afternoon of creativity and conversation. This casual group welcomes adults of all skill levels — from beginners to lifelong crafters — for two hours of stitching, sharing tips and meeting neighbors. The group meets on the second Monday of each month and is a great way to stay inspired while connecting with others who love fiber arts. No registration required. Supplies not provided. Hosted by Jamie Skripnik of Knit B’ham.
NOVEL HORIZONS BOOK CLUB
Where: North Shelby Library, Mueller Annex Classroom, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road
When: Monday, Jan. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Contact: northshelbylibrary.org (for more details or to sign up)
Details: Adults looking for a welcoming evening book club are invited to join the Novel Horizons Book Club at North Shelby Library. This group selects titles that vary in subject and emotional depth, making each session a fresh opportunity for discussion and discovery. Whether you work during the day or simply prefer a nighttime meeting, this club offers a relaxed space to share insights and connect with fellow readers. Registration is required.
ADAM’S HEART RUNS
Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m.
Contact: runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns
Details: Hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, this annual winter race offers chip-timed 5k, 10k and 10-mile distances, all run on paved roads inside scenic Oak Mountain State Park. The event draws runners from across the region and is part of the BTC Race Series. All participants who register by Jan. 17 will receive a long-sleeve Sport-Tek shirt. Finishers of the 10-mile race will earn custom dog tag medals. Afterward, participants can enjoy free race photos and snacks.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
- Jan. 6 and 20: Chelsea City Council. 6-7 p.m. (pre-council 5 p.m.). City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road.
- Jan. 12 and 26: Hoover City Council. 6 p.m. Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane.
CHELSEA LIBRARY
- Fridays: Bring your own craft. 1-2 p.m. Conference Room.
- Jan. 1: Library closed for New Year’s Day.
- Jan. 10: Second Saturday LEGO Day free play to bring your own or use the library’s bricks. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 17: Pokemon Trading Club. 10-11 a.m.
- Jan. 19: Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
MT LAUREL LIBRARY
- Jan. 1: Library closed for New Year’s Day.
- Jan. 12: Second Monday Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Ann Price Activity Room. Adults.
- Jan. 19: Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY
- Jan. 1: Library closed for New Year’s Day.
- Jan. 3: Storytime with Miss Kat. 10:30-11 a.m.. Children’s Department Activity Room.
- Jan. 12: Novel Horizons Book Club. 6-7 p.m. Mueller Annex Classroom. Registration required. Adults.
- Jan. 13 and 27: Language Club. 5-6 p.m. Adults.
- Jan. 15 and 29: Color Therapy. Drop in for coloring fun and snacks. 5:30-7 p.m. Mueller Annex Classroom. Adults.
- Jan. 21: Storytime with Miss Kat. 10:30-11 a.m. Meeting Room.