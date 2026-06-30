280 corridor events guide: July 2026

CHELSEA FARMER'S MARKET

Where: Chelsea City Hall Lawn, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Saturdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 9 a.m. to noon.

Details: Find locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, seasonal goods, baked items, handmade crafts and more at the weekly market. Vendor participation may vary each week based on seasonal availability. The city of Chelsea will post updates on its social media pages in the event of severe weather.

Cost: Admission is free.

More info: cityofchelsea.com

CHELSEA PARK'S MOVIE IN THE PARK

Where: Parkmont Park, 1008 Parkmont Way

When: Saturday, July 11, 8 p.m.

Details: Families can bring chairs or blankets to relax in the park and watch the live-action version of “How to Train Your Dragon” at dusk. Adapted from a book series that was also an animated movie, “How to Train Your Dragon” focuses on the bond between a young Viking and a rare dragon.

Cost: Admission is free.

More info: facebook.com/chelseaparkal

NAUTICAL COOKIE DECORATING CLASS

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280

When: Thursday, July 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Led by the owner and designer of Whisk Confections, the cookie decorating class will teach royal icing basics, layering techniques and other tips for beginners and seasoned decorators. Participants must be 10 or older, and each ticket includes the nautical set of cookies, materials, recipes and a beverage. Registration is required.

Cost: $58

More info: justawhiskaway.com

CHELSEA LIBRARY

July 7: Summer Reading Movie: “The SpongeBob Movie,” 1 p.m. Chelsea Community Center

July 8, 15, 22, 29: Tot Time, 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center

July 8: Summer Reading Program: End of Summer Reading Party, 2 p.m.

July 9, 16, 23, 30: Musical Munchkins presented by Heartstrings Creative Company, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center

July 9: 2nd Chapter Book Club, “Husbands and Lovers” by Beatriz Williams

July 10: Dementia Caregiver Support Group, 10-11 a.m.

July 10, 17, 24, 31: Bring Your Own Craft, 1 p.m.

July 11: Lego Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 11: Super Saturday Story Time, K-4, 10 a.m.

July 11: Friends of the Chelsea Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chelsea Public Library

July 14: Dementia Caregiver Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

July 18: Pokemon Trading Club, 10-11 a.m.

Visit cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home for the full calendar.