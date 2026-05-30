280 corridor events guide: June 2026

CHILDREN’S SUMMER READING KICKOFF

Where: North Shelby Library, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road

When: Monday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 205-439-5500

Cost: Free

Details: The North Shelby Library will kick off its kids’ Summer Reading 2026 program with the theme “Unearth a Story.” Children can drop into the children’s department activity room throughout the day for snacks, crafts and other activities celebrating the start of the summer reading season.

THE BIG RUN 5K

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Wednesday, June 3, 6-8 p.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/TheBigRunBirmingham

Cost: $27.50

Details: Fleet Feet Birmingham will host The Big Run 5K on Global Running Day with presenting sponsor Brooks. The evening event at Veterans Park/Spain Park High School will include a nationwide 5K fun run, vendor booths before the race and a post-race party. All experience levels are welcome.

MT LAUREL FARMERS MARKET

Where: 5 Mt Laurel Ave.

When: Saturdays beginning June 6 through mid-October, 8 a.m. to noon

Web: facebook.com/MtLaurelFarmersMarket

Cost: Free admission

Details: The Mt Laurel Farmers Market will return for its weekly season along the U.S. 280 corridor between Greystone and Chelsea. The outdoor market will feature local farmers, growers and vendors offering fresh produce and other goods in the Mt Laurel community.

ALABAMA PRIDE HIKE

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. to noon

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/AlabamaPrideHike

Cost: $48.70 for adults; $32.80 for youth 12 and younger. Separate park gate fees also apply.

Details: Central Alabama Pride Inc. partners with REI for the second annual Alabama Pride Hike at Oak Mountain State Park, celebrating community, nature and inclusion. Participants can choose beginner, intermediate, advanced or ADA-accessible guided routes. Scholarships are available.

BUMP-N-GRIND XXXII

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Friday-Sunday, June 12-14, all day

Web: bumpngrindraces.com/bump-n-grind-race

Cost: Block pricing available through Thursday, June 11, $55-$100. No on-site registration. Separate park gate fee applies.

Details: Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers will host the 32nd annual Bump-N-Grind mountain bike race at Oak Mountain State Park. This year’s event adds a multi-stage enduro format alongside short-track and cross-country racing.

CHELSEAFEST AND THE BIG KABOOM

Where: 271 County Road 440

When: Saturday, June 27, 6-9:30 p.m.

Call: 205-678-8455 ext. 106

Web: chelseafest.com

Cost: Free admission

Details: Chelsea’s annual citywide celebration will return with live music from The Vinyl Junkies, food trucks, local vendors and a kids zone before one of Alabama’s largest fireworks shows closes the evening. This year’s event will celebrate America’s 250th birthday and move to a new venue off U.S. 280 because of construction at the previous site.

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY EVENTS

June 1: River Raider, 10-11 a.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Learn about fossils with a local fossil hunter.

June 2 and 16: Summer Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Dinosaur-themed storytimes for children. The June 9 event is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

June 5: Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 3-6 p.m., Mueller Annex Classroom. Competition for tweens and teens. Registration required.

June 6: Puppies and Popsicles, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet adoptable pets from Shelby County Humane Society while enjoying crafts and popsicles.

June 8: The Puppet Guy, 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Puppet performances for children.

June 11: Teen Mystery Chip Taste Test, 1-3 p.m., Mueller Annex Classroom. Tweens and teens can sample unusual chip flavors. Registration required.

June 15: Animal Tales, 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Live animal program for children and families.

June 17: Donuts with Dad, 10:30 a.m. to noon., Children’s Department Activity Room. Crafts and donuts celebrating fathers and father figures.

June 18: Jurassic Nerf Battle, 2-4 p.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Nerf-themed competition for tweens and teens.

June 19: Family Breakout, sessions from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Mueller Annex Classroom. Solve clues to unlock the breakout box. Registration required.

June 22: The Mr. Larry Magic Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Magic, puppets and comedy for all ages.

June 24: Dino Craft, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Children’s Department Activity Room. Dinosaur-themed crafts and activities for children.

June 26: James Spann, 9-10 a.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Alabama meteorologist James Spann presents a weather program for children.

June 29: TomFoolery: Juggling Extravaganza, 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m., North Shelby Meeting Room. Juggling, stilt walking and comedy acts for families.