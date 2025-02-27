280 corridor events guide: March 2025

Expand Photo courtesy of DB Cooper The band, DB Cooper, will be playing Cat-n-Bird winery for the 2025 Spring Vendor Market.

Spring Vendor Market

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 8

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Shop and support local artisans, makers and crafters at this lively spring market. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering a variety of handmade goods and unique finds. Enjoy delicious food from the Fennec and live music from DB Cooper Duo. The duo features Al Cook (clean vocals, guitars, electronics) and Brian Gross-Bias (screamed vocals, guitar, electronics).

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Song Theater Sean Dietrich, aka Sean of the South, will be performing at the Song Theater in Columbiana this month.

Sean of the South & Friends

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Sunday, March 9

Call: 205-669-0044

Email: info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $35 plus tax and fees

Details: Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, returns with his signature blend of humor, storytelling and music. This lively performance features Sean and his talented friends—both respected and notorious—delivering an afternoon of laughter, music and heartfelt moments. Special guests will be announced. Free parking is available around the venue. Handicapped-accessible seating is available upon request. Tickets are nonrefundable.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Song Theater Taylor Hicks will be playing at the Song Theater in Columbiana this month.

An Evening With Taylor Hicks

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Friday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Call: 205-669-0044

Email: info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $40 plus tax and fees

Details: Alabama’s own Taylor Hicks, winner of American Idol Season 5, returns for an intimate performance in Columbiana. This special concert will showcase Hicks’ original songs and fan-favorite hits in a 216-seat theater with exceptional sound. Enjoy a close-up experience with this talented artist in an accessible venue. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is recommended. Free parking is available around the building on Walton Street and Mill Street. Tickets are nonrefundable.

St. Patty’s Celebration

Expand Photo courtesy of Marshall Mikesell Marshall Mikesell will be playing at Cat-n-Bird Winery for St. Patrick's Day.

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 15, noon to 4 p.m.

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and great food! Enjoy performances by Marshall Mikesell from 1 to 4 p.m. while indulging in delicious offerings from the Lil’ Bougie Foodie from noon to 3 p.m. This festive event promises a fun afternoon of music, food and community spirit.

Expand Photo courtesy of Flatiron Books American Dirt is the book selection for the North Shelby Library Book Club.

North Shelby Library Book Club

Where: Upstairs Annex Classroom, North Shelby Library

When: Thursday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Details: Join this welcoming book club for an engaging discussion about American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. The group selects a diverse range of books each year to inspire meaningful conversations. Attendees should read (or attempt to read) the book before the meeting. Members often bring snacks to share. Meetings are held in person, with a virtual option available via Zoom. Register in advance to receive the link.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park World Planting Day celebration at Oak Mountain State Park.

World Planting Day

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

When: Friday, March 21, 5 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Email: lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

Details: Celebrate World Planting Day by creating your own seed bomb to attract native pollinators while adding beauty to your yard. This hands-on activity is fun for all ages and promotes environmental stewardship. The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. To streamline entry, guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park, this event takes place at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

Know Your H2O #WorldWaterDay

Expand Know your H20 event at Oak Mountain State Park.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

When: Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Details: Join this interactive program to explore the water cycle, pollution and ways to protect waterways. Engage in hands-on learning with Oak Mountain State Park’s Enviroscape, demonstrating real-world environmental scenarios. The program is designed to be both fun and educational, helping attendees become better stewards of water resources. Free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. Guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance to expedite entry.

× Expand Chelsea City Hall.

Chelsea City Council

March 4: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

March 18: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Shelby County Schools

March 20: 5 p.m. Shelby County Schools Board of Education building, 410 E. College St., Columbiana

Shelby County Commission

March 10: 8:30 a.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St. Room 123, Columbiana

March 24: 6 p.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St. Room 123, Columbiana.