280 corridor events guide: March 2025

by

Spring Vendor Market

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 8

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Shop and support local artisans, makers and crafters at this lively spring market. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering a variety of handmade goods and unique finds. Enjoy delicious food from the Fennec and live music from DB Cooper Duo. The duo features Al Cook (clean vocals, guitars, electronics) and Brian Gross-Bias (screamed vocals, guitar, electronics).

Sean of the South & Friends

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Sunday, March 9

Call: 205-669-0044

Email: info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $35 plus tax and fees

Details: Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, returns with his signature blend of humor, storytelling and music. This lively performance features Sean and his talented friends—both respected and notorious—delivering an afternoon of laughter, music and heartfelt moments. Special guests will be announced. Free parking is available around the venue. Handicapped-accessible seating is available upon request. Tickets are nonrefundable.

An Evening With Taylor Hicks

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Friday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Call: 205-669-0044

Email: info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $40 plus tax and fees

Details: Alabama’s own Taylor Hicks, winner of American Idol Season 5, returns for an intimate performance in Columbiana. This special concert will showcase Hicks’ original songs and fan-favorite hits in a 216-seat theater with exceptional sound. Enjoy a close-up experience with this talented artist in an accessible venue. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is recommended. Free parking is available around the building on Walton Street and Mill Street. Tickets are nonrefundable.

St. Patty’s Celebration

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 15, noon to 4 p.m.

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and great food! Enjoy performances by Marshall Mikesell from 1 to 4 p.m. while indulging in delicious offerings from the Lil’ Bougie Foodie from noon to 3 p.m. This festive event promises a fun afternoon of music, food and community spirit.

North Shelby Library Book Club

Where: Upstairs Annex Classroom, North Shelby Library

When: Thursday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Details: Join this welcoming book club for an engaging discussion about American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. The group selects a diverse range of books each year to inspire meaningful conversations. Attendees should read (or attempt to read) the book before the meeting. Members often bring snacks to share. Meetings are held in person, with a virtual option available via Zoom. Register in advance to receive the link.

World Planting Day

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

When: Friday, March 21, 5 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Email: lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

Details: Celebrate World Planting Day by creating your own seed bomb to attract native pollinators while adding beauty to your yard. This hands-on activity is fun for all ages and promotes environmental stewardship. The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. To streamline entry, guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park, this event takes place at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

Know Your H2O #WorldWaterDay

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

When: Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Details: Join this interactive program to explore the water cycle, pollution and ways to protect waterways. Engage in hands-on learning with Oak Mountain State Park’s Enviroscape, demonstrating real-world environmental scenarios. The program is designed to be both fun and educational, helping attendees become better stewards of water resources. Free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. Guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance to expedite entry.

Chelsea City Council

March 4: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

March 18: 6 p.m. Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Shelby County Schools

March 20: 5 p.m. Shelby County Schools Board of Education building, 410 E. College St., Columbiana

Shelby County Commission

March 10: 8:30 a.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St. Room 123, Columbiana

March 24: 6 p.m. Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College St. Room 123, Columbiana.