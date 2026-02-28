280 corridor events guide: March 2026

× Expand File photo. Chelsea City Hall

CHELSEA 30TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE CELEBRATION

Where: Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The City of Chelsea is celebrating its 30th anniversary of incorporation with a commemorative event at City Hall. The celebration will include a time capsule project in partnership with Cub Scout Pack 353. City leaders are expected to reflect on the city’s growth over the past three decades as the community gathers to mark the milestone. The event is family friendly and open to the public.

Expand File photo. North Shelby Library

ADULT COLOR THERAPY COLORING NIGHT

Where: North Shelby Library, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Mueller Annex Classroom

When: Thursday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Register: Registration is required; 205-439-5500

Details: Adults are invited to unwind with snacks and coloring during this relaxed arts and crafts program. Participants may drop in to enjoy a casual evening of creativity. All coloring materials will be provided. The program is designed for adults.

Expand File photo. Mt. Laurel Spring Festival

MT LAUREL SPRING FESTIVAL

Where: 5 Mt Laurel Ave.

When: Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Town of Mt Laurel and the ARC Realty Mt Laurel Sales Team will host the Mt Laurel Spring Festival. Guests can enjoy a street fair and farmers market featuring artisan and farmer pop-up booths, live music on the Bryson Square Stage, and dishes from Mt Laurel restaurants and area food trucks. The family-friendly event has become a community tradition and offers a full day of shopping, food and entertainment.

Expand Submitted Shamrockin' at the Summit

SHAMROCKIN’ AT THE SUMMIT

Where: The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd.

When: Tuesday, March 17, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Summit with an evening of live music, special performances and festive activities. Guests can enjoy a pop-up bar featuring themed cocktails and green beer, along with Irish-inspired music and dance performances. The event will also include festive photo opportunities, face painting and balloon animals, making it a lively celebration for lassies, leprechauns and families alike.

Expand Submitted Cat-N-Bird Enchanted Cookie Class

ENCHANTED GARDEN COOKIE DECORATING CLASS WITH WHISK CONFECTIONS

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280

When: Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $58 each excluding tax

Register: justawhiskaway.com/product-page/enchanted-garden-cookie-class-at-cat-bird-winery

Details: Join Shannon Lescarini, owner of Whisk Confections, for a hands-on cookie decorating class at the winery. Lescarini will guide participants through royal icing basics, layering and decorating. Cookies, icing, tools, step-by-step instruction, a take-home box with recipes and a complimentary beverage are included. Ages 10 and older.

Expand Submitted Oak Mountain 5K

OAK MOUNTAIN 50K

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Dogwood Pavilion

When: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $47.50-$126.50 (varies by race distance). Park fees apply.

Register: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=126624

Details: The 25th annual Oak Mountain 50K returns to Oak Mountain State Park with 50K, 25K and 6-mile race options. Known as one of the oldest 50Ks in Alabama, the course features single-track trails, climbs up Double Oak Mountain and offers views of Peavine Falls. Races will begin and end at Dogwood Pavilion. Time limits vary by distance. Registration closes on March 23 at 11:59 p.m.

MT LAUREL LIBRARY

March 2, 16 and 30: Mt Laurel Mahjong Open Play, 3-6 p.m.

March 6 and 20: Mt Laurel Ukulele Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 14: Mt Laurel Crafty Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY

Mondays: Makers Club Monday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Mondays: Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 5-7 p.m. (registration required)

March 4: Pre-K Craft Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

March 5: Crafternoon, 3:15-4:15 p.m. (registration required)

March 6: Teen/Tween Lo-Fi Lab, 3:30-6 p.m.

March 7: Storytime with Miss Kat, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 9: Lauren’s Book Club: Novel Horizons Book Club, 6-7 p.m.

March 10: The Science Lady, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

March 10 and 24: Language Club, 5-6 p.m. (registration required)

March 11: Japanese Culture Series: Teen/Tween Mochi Making, 4-5:30 p.m. (registration required)

March 11 and 31: Mommy and Me Music Group, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 12: Club LEGO, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

March 12: North Shelby Library Board Meeting, 6-7 p.m.

March 12 and 26: Color Therapy, 5:30-7 p.m. (registration required)

March 14: La Hora del Cuento, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

March 20: Teen/Tween Mafia Game, 4-5:30 p.m. (registration required)

March 23-27: Spring Break Book and Craft Buffet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.