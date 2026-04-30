280 corridor events guide: May 2026

WESTOVER DAY 2026

Where: Westover City Park, 3312 Westover Road

When: Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate community at Westover Day 2026, presented by the city of Westover. The event will feature craft vendors, face painting, food and live entertainment, along with activities for kids and families throughout the day. Attendees can enjoy a variety of local offerings in a relaxed outdoor setting designed to bring residents together. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 205-678-3375, ext. 4, or visit westoveral.gov.

CHELSEA FARMER’S MARKET

Where: Chelsea City Hall lawn, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Saturdays, May 2 to August 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free entry

Details: The Chelsea Farmer’s Market features fresh, locally grown produce, plants, flowers, handmade crafts, baked goods and artisan goods from local vendors. For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact City of Chelsea Event Planner Brandy Pate at 205-678-8455, ext. 106, or at bpate@cityofchelsea.com.

CAMPFIRE COOKING 101

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.

Cost: Free with paid park entry

Details: Campfire Cooking 101 introduces participants to the basics of preparing meals over an open flame. This beginner-friendly program covers how to build a cooking fire, use simple tools and cast-iron cookware and create easy camp recipes. Participants will explore foil-packet cooking, skillet meals, fire safety and ingredient selection for outdoor trips. This event is designed for families, campers of all experience levels and anyone interested in outdoor cooking. Contact 205-620-2520 or Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov.

ADULT COLORING NIGHT

Where: North Shelby Library, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road

When: Thursdays, May 7 and May 21, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Adults are invited to unwind at this arts and crafts program at the North Shelby Library. Participants can drop in for snacks and coloring in a relaxed, social setting. Materials will be provided, and no prior experience is needed. The program is designed to offer a creative outlet and a chance to connect with others who share an interest in coloring. Registration is required. Call 205-439-5500.

NEW LIFE CHURCH MISSIONS MARKET

Where: 11580 U.S. 280, Westover

When: Saturday, May 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

Cost: Free entry

Details: New Life, an Assembly of God church, will host a Missions Market featuring a farmer’s market-style event supporting local and global missions. The market will include vendors offering a variety of goods in a community-focused outdoor setting. The event is open to the public. Attendees can shop, connect and support mission efforts through this local market experience.

KIDCAM CAMPS AT OAK MOUNTAIN

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive

When: May 26 to July 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $195 per week, $175.50 for siblings

Details: Children ages 5-13 can enjoy this weekly summer camp experience. Lake swimming, talent shows, STEM, sports, arts and life skills, and visits to Flip Side Aqua Park, the Wildlife Center and an archery range. Flexible weekly enrollment options are available, including additional before and after care. Learn more at kidcamcamp.com. Contact 877-454-3226 or omsp@kidcamcamps.com.

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY

May 1: Summer Club Lego Tournament registration, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register in person for a June building competition.

May 2 and 20: Storytime with Miss Kat, 10:30-11 a.m. Stories, songs and activities for young children.

May 4 and 18: Mt Laurel Mahjong Open Play, 3-6 p.m. Drop-in play session for all skill levels.

May 4, 11 and 18: Makers Club Monday, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Hands-on creative activities for children.

May 6: Tinker Time for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Exploration and play for ages 0-5.

May 7 and 21: Color Therapy, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Drop-in coloring with snacks.

May 8: Muffins with Mom, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Crafts and treats celebrating Mother’s Day.

May 8: Teen/Tween Mochi Making, 4-5:30 p.m. Learn to make a sweet dessert.

May 9: La Hora del Cuento, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Spanish-language storytime for all ages.

May 11: Mt Laurel Needle Arts Group, 2-4 p.m. Knitting, crocheting and more.

May 12: The Science Lady, 3:30-4:30 p.m. STEM activities for children and tweens.

May 13, 19 and 26: Mommy & Me Music Group, 10:30-11 a.m. Music and movement for ages 0-5.

May 14: Club LEGO, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Children can build and create with provided materials.

MT LAUREL LIBRARY

May 4 and 18: Mahjong Open Play, 3-6 p.m. Drop-in session for independent play and socializing. No registration required.

May 11: Needle Arts Group, 2-4 p.m. Knitters, crocheters and other needle crafters meet monthly. No registration required.

May 19: Mommy & Me Music Group, 10:30-11 a.m. Music, movement and activities for ages 0-5 with caregivers.