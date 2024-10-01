280 Corridor Events Guide October 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy Frontz Impact 5K

Oct. 4: Kevin Derryberry Band. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. Kevin Derryberry is an American Christian musician and former lead singer of the Birmingham-based rock band Telluride. Kevin spent 18 years touring with Telluride as lead singer and keyboardist. Tickets are $30 each. For tickets and more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events/kevin-derryberry-band.

Oct. 5: Impact Road Race 5K/10K/1 Mile. 8 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham. The Impact Road Race helps generate awareness and raise funds for Seeds of Impact. This helps to fund the printing of more curriculum that is provided to parents, more free classes for moms overcoming addiction and trauma, and launch the IMPACT BHAM Project. To learn more, visit seedsofimpact.org. To sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/Impact5KFunRun.

Oct. 5: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. The food pantry is held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Oct. 12: Oak Mountain State Park Harvest Festival. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham. Bring the family for a day of fall fun. Enjoy hay rides, bounce houses, local vendor and artist booths, food trucks, pony rides and so much more. Regular entrance fees apply. Ages 3 and under are free, ages 4 to 11 are $2 each, ages 12-61 are $5 each and ages 62 and up are $2 each. Military and veterans receive free admission. For more information, visit alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park/park-events.

Oct. 12: Mt Laurel Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5 Mt Laurel Avenue. There will be vendors, food trucks and fun for the whole family. Visit mtlaurel.com/blog/2024-mt-laurel-fall-festival for more information.

Oct. 12: Discover Shelby Wine and Music Fest. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 91 Old Highway 25 W., Columbiana. Don’t miss this free annual music festival, featuring eight to 10 regional vineyards, delicious food and live music from The Return — Beatles Tribute Band. Admission is free, but you must purchase a wristband for $20 in advance ($25 at the gate) to sample the wines. You must be of legal drinking age and will be required to show your ID on the day of the event. The air-conditioned VIP area has catered food, indoor games and more. VIP passes are $50 in advance and $65 at the door. The net proceeds benefit the programs of the Shelby County Arts Council, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Oct. 18: Farm Fest. 5-8 p.m. 203 Narrows Parkway, Suite A. Enjoy a chance to get to know local businesses, enjoy great food, listen to live music and have a few drinks. The event is sponsored by The FARM and Tyler Rutledge State Farm Agency. There will be a silent auction to benefit On River Time, featuring local artists and goods. For more information, visit chirofarm.com/events/farm-fest.

Oct. 19: #Hike24in24AL Fall Colors Hike. 11 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham. Enjoy a relaxing stroll along the Treetop Interpretive Nature Trail to soak up the fall colors and learn more about the birds that call the boardwalk home. For questions, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

Oct. 25: Legendary Jimmy Hall Band. 7:20 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. Jimmy Hall is known for his unique brand of R&B-infused rock and roll as the lead singer of Wet Willie. Tickets are $45 for premium, and $35 for regular and handicapped. For more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events/legendary-jimmy-hall-band.

Chelsea Public Library

Register for events online at cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. For ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. For ages 15 and up.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m.

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m.

Oct. 10: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 11: Homeschool Hangout. 11 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 12: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 12: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: Chapter Chat. New book club for tween ages.

Oct. 21: Beyond Books — DIY Pumpkins. 6 p.m. For adults, ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Oct. 22: YA Gotta Read This! 5 p.m. New book club for older teens and younger adults.

Oct. 26: STEAM Spooktacular. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween-themed STEAM activities.

Mt Laurel Public Library Events

Register for events online at mtlaurellibrary.org.

Oct. 3: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Meet to discuss “The Maid” by Nita Prose.

Oct. 4: Make a Pumpkin Bear. 4 p.m. We will read a story, share a snack and make pumpkin teddy bears. Kids will need the help of an adult.

Oct. 12: Library Book Sale. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the book sale benefit the library. A craft will be provided for the kids.

Oct. 25: Tween Halloween Gingerbread House. 4 p.m. Ages 8-12. Tweens will decorate a fall-themed gingerbread house.

North Shelby Library Events

Register for events online at northshelbylibrary.org.

Adults

Oct. 19: Fiction Focus All-Day Writing Workshop. 10 a.m.

Oct. 22: Alabama Quilts and Their Stories. 10:30 a.m.

Children

Tuesdays: Tech Tuesday. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Join us every Tuesday afternoon for our weekly drop-in, tech-based activity.

Wednesdays: Storytime Friends with Miss Mollie. 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Enjoy stories, songs, finger plays and fun.

Oct. 5 y 19: La Hora del Cuentos. 10:30 a.m. Todas las edades. Registro no requerido. Ven con tu familia a escuchar cuentos, cantar y divertirnos en español! Esta evento es para niños de todas las edades. Niños menores de 12 años deben estar acompañados de sus padres. Los esperamos! Para más información vaya a northshelbylibrary.org o llame al 205-439-5504.

Teens

Oct. 3: Teen Crafternoon. 4 p.m. Come join us after school for a teen craft time. Flex your creativity through a variety of artistic crafts.

Oct. 26: Teen Mafia. 5 p.m. Everyone must work together to find the mafia members hiding among them in this game. Teens are encouraged to come in their costumes.