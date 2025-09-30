280 Corridor events guide: October 2025

× Expand Staff photo. During the pumpkin harvest season, late September through late October, guests at Old Baker Farm can pick the gourd of their choice off the vine to take home.

The Pumpkin Patch

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

When: Oct. 1-Oct. 31; weekdays 3-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Cost: $13 per person ($1 discount for cash), children 1 and under free

Details: Kick off the harvest season at Old Baker Farm’s beloved Pumpkin Patch. Starting Sunday, Sept. 28, visitors can enjoy the crisp fall air and pick the perfect pumpkin while exploring the farm’s festive atmosphere. The season runs through Oct. 31, with weekday afternoon hours and full weekend hours. Admission includes access to the patch, and children 1 and under are free. The farm invites guests to come early and stay late for a true autumn experience.

GriefShare Fall Sessions

Where: Faith Church, 4601 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL 35242

When: Thursdays, Oct. 2 – Dec. 4 | 7–9 p.m.

Contact: Call or text 205-908-6529, email FromMourningToJoy@gmail.com or visit griefshare.org/groups/266529

Cost: $25 (includes workbook and refreshments)

Details: GriefShare is a 14-week support group for adults who have lost a spouse, child, parent, sibling or other close family member. Trained facilitators who have experienced grief themselves guide participants through one of life’s most difficult seasons. Sessions include tools, group discussion and resources in a private, confidential setting. Open to anyone college-age or older. New participants are welcome to join at any point in the series.

Toast to Giving: A Shop Save & Share Event

Where: The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 4-7 p.m. (part of the Shop Save & Share fundraiser running Oct. 15-26)

Details: Celebrate the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share fundraiser with a one-night shopping event at The Summit. With your Shop Save & Share card, enjoy up to 20% off at participating retailers and a complimentary glass of bubbly while you browse. Proceeds support 22 community projects focused on education, health, crisis recovery, and poverty alleviation across the Birmingham area. Cards available at shopsaveandshare.net.

Mt Laurel Fall Festival

Where: Mt Laurel Town Center, 5 Mt Laurel Avenue

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the season at the annual Mt Laurel Fall Festival, returning Saturday, Oct. 25. Guests can shop a vibrant outdoor street fair featuring artisan vendors and farmers market booths, enjoy food from local restaurants and Birmingham food trucks, and listen to live music on the Bryson Square Stage. The event takes place in the scenic Town of Mt Laurel, known for its walkable streets and small-town charm. Vendor registration opens Sept. 1. mtlaurel.com/blog/2025-mt-laurel-fall-festival

Alabama Marching Band Championship (3A, 4A, 5A)

Where: Spain Park High School, 4700 Jaguar Drive

When: Saturday, Oct. 25

Details: Spain Park hosts the Alabama Marching Band Championship for 3A, 4A, and 5A bands in this annual competition showcasing music, precision, and school spirit. Fans can enjoy a full day of performances from high school marching bands across the state. Concessions will be available throughout the event. General admission is $15 (cash or card); children 5 and under enter free. Free parking will be available, with handicap parking at the stadium.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

October 7 and 21: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

October 10, 4 p.m. and October 24, 5 p.m.: Shelby County Board of Education. October 10 at SCISC, The Shelby Room, 601 First Street South, Alabaster; October 24 at Central Office Auditorium, 410 East College Street, Columbiana

October 13 and 27: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

October 13, 8:30 a.m. and October 27, 6 p.m.: Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123, Columbiana