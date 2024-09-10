280 Corridor Events Guide September 2024

Sept. 1: Nature Scavenger Hunt. 8 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park. Bring the family for some outdoors fun while you enjoy a scavenger hunt in the beautiful Oak Mountain State Park. Pick up your scavenger hunt sheet at the park office. Park admission will be required at the gate. For questions, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

Sept. 7: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. The food pantry is held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Sept. 12: Taste of Shelby County. 6-8 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive. Bring your taste buds to support the 16th annual Shelby County Schools Education Foundation event. Local restaurants and beverage vendors will be there to offer samples while you enjoy live entertainment. Tickets are $50 when purchased ahead of time and $60 at the door. Admission includes food and beverage samples from vendors. To purchase tickets online, visit tasteofshelbycounty.com. You can also participate in the online auction, beginning Sept. 8, by visiting 32auctions.com/Taste2024.

Sept. 14: Birds on the Boardwalk. 11 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, Treetop Nature Trail, Beach Access Entrance. Bring the family to hear fun facts, stories and more about the feathered residents of the Treetop Nature Trail. Park admission will be required at the gate. For questions, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

Sept. 21: Hold the Fort 10K, 5K and 1-Mile Races. 8-10 a.m. 2158 Oak Mountain State Park Road. Come run to support Blanket Fort Hope! This nonprofit organization is dedicated to caring for child trafficking survivors, as well as educating the general public about human trafficking. Runners or walkers can sign up for one of the three races to be held simultaneously. Registration begins at $30 and includes park admission. Spectators will need to pay park admission at the gate. To sign up for the run, visit holdthefortraces.com. For more information, contact Phaedra Galloway at 205-730-8627.

Sept. 22: Sean of the South “On The Air” Series. 4-6 p.m. Song Theater, 105 West College St., Columbiana. Come enjoy music and fun with this summer series of live-broadcast performances. Sean Dietrich and his guests will share music, humor, and stories that will be recorded for future broadcast. You, as a member of the audience, will be part of the live recording. Come expecting laughter and good company with Sean of the South and his friends. Tickets are $30 plus tax and can be purchased online at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/event-calendar. For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Sept. 28: Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch. Old Baker Farm, 184 Furrow Lane, Harpersville. The pumpkin patch will be open until Oct. 31. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com.

Chelsea Public Library

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. For ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. For ages 15 and up.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m.

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m.

Sept. 12: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 14: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chelsea Community Center.

Sept. 14: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 17: Beading Bookworms. 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mt Laurel Public Library

Sept. 5: Adult Book Club — Tom Lake. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adults only.

Sept. 6 and 20: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m. Ages 18-36 months and a caregiver.

Sept. 9: Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Adults only. Bring your own knitting, crocheting or embroidery project.

Sept. 14: Crafty Saturday. 10 a.m. All ages welcome.

Sept. 17: Lunch and Learn – Mary Beth Dearmon. Noon. Adults only. Enjoy a free lunch while we hear from local author Mary Beth Dearmon. Registration required.

Sept. 20: Shake and Paint. 4 p.m. Ages 8-12. Registration required at mtlaurellibrary.org.

Sept. 26: Painting Program. 10 a.m. Adults only. Chris Cruz will be leading this multi-media painting program. Registration required.

Sept. 27: Stuffed Animal Sleepover. 4 p.m. Come read a book, share a snack and get your stuffed animals ready to enjoy a sleepover at the library. Come back on Saturday to pick up your special friend and find out what they did overnight. Registration required at mtlaurellibrary.org.

North Shelby Library

Mondays: Teen Dungeons and Dragons. 6-8 p.m. Come join an epic game of Dungeons and Dragons. Sign up online at nsyoungadult@shelbycounty-al.org.

Sept. 1: Monthly STEM Kit-to-Go. Stop by beginning Sept. 1 to grab your monthly STEM kit. You will investigate sound and vibration by creating a "Bee Hummer.” No registration is required, but supplies are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits may have small pieces. For more information, contact nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org.

Sept. 5: Teen Crafternoon. 4-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Alabama Humanities Alliance Presents “The Art of War: Posters, Photographs and Postcards of World War I.” 10:30 a.m. This event is presented by Dr. Martin Olliff.

Sept. 23: Dr. Mom — Natural Tools for Tots and Littles. 6 p.m. Come learn practical, holistic strategies to keep your little ones healthy and thriving. This program is presented with Young Living Essential Oils.

Sept. 26: Cooking with KMarie. 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy making “Tailgate Treats” with your kids. You will participate in the cooking and preparation of “walking tacos” and a yummy dessert! Space is limited.