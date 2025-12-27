280 corridor residents can ring in the new year with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Orchestra

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will welcome the new year with New Year’s Eve: A Viennese Celebration, a longstanding holiday tradition conducted by Chris Confessore and inspired by the Vienna Philharmonic’s iconic New Year concert.

The program highlights the elegance and charm of Old-World Europe through the music of Johann Strauss Jr. and his family, along with other works that capture the romance and refinement of 19th-century Vienna. Graceful waltzes and spirited polkas set the tone for an evening rooted in celebration and tradition.

Joining the orchestra is soprano Laura Corina Sanders, whose performance adds a vocal centerpiece to the program. The concert is designed as both a musical celebration and a reflection on Vienna’s lasting influence on classical music and cultural tradition.

The performance is presented with support from concert sponsors Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith.

Tickets can be purchased at alabamasymphony.org/events/viennese-new-years-eve.