280 Corridor events guide: December 2025

A NIGHT IN BETHLEHEM

Where: Crossbridge Church of Christ, 3039 Brook Highland Parkway

When: Friday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Details: Families are invited to an interactive walk-through event where children and others can experience scenes of what a night in Bethlehem might have been like at the time of Jesus’ birth. Visitors receive token coins upon entrance to “buy” shop items. Scenes include a rug shop, a bakery, a fisherman’s pier and others.

Cost: Free, but registration is requested to reduce wait times. Come even if sign-ups are full.

Contact: crossbridgechurch.org/events

MT LAUREL CHRISTMAS MARKET AND HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Where: Mt Laurel Town Center, 5 Mt Laurel Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Santa photos from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Details: Mt Laurel merchants are hosting their annual holiday market and open house, featuring homemade cookies and hot chocolate, as well as letter writing to Santa.

Cost: Free

Contact: 205-408-2717

CHELSEA’S FIRST CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Where: The large field in front of Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Details: The city hosts its first tree lighting event to kick off the holiday season with family fun for all ages. Highlights include festive holiday scenes, activities and games, refreshments, musical performances by local talent and community booths hosted by a variety of local organizations.

Cost: Free

Contact: Brandy Pate, 205-678-8455 ext. 106; bpate@cityofchelsea.com

A CHRISTMAS STORY

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Sunday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. events and activities; 6 p.m. movie showing

Details: Celebrate the season with a holiday film classic, “A Christmas Story.” Festivities include a bonfire, complimentary s’mores and music beginning at 5 p.m. Food will be available from the Get Fried food truck. Popcorn, hot chocolate, wine, beer and mulled cider will also be available for purchase. Bring a blanket and arrive early to secure a good spot.

Cost: Admission is free, but donations of unwrapped toys are appreciated to support the King’s Home toy drive.

Contact: 205-610-9463

CHRISTMAS CLASSIC 5K and CRITTER CHRISTMAS

Where: Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, run begins at 9 a.m.; Critter Christmas starts at 10 a.m.

Details: Join the 5K race with an Alabama Wildlife Center predator flyover, a 12-and-younger race, a Candy Cane Challenge for kids and a Polar Plunge into icy waters to benefit the center. A post-race brunch and holiday-themed activities will follow, including wildlife encounters, letters to Santa and a tacky sweater contest.

Cost: $5 admission per vehicle for Oak Mountain State Park; race fees are $22.20-$48.70

Contact: findarace.com/us/events/christmas-classic-5k

CHELSEA’S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE

Where: Chelsea Middle School, 2321 Shelby County 39, to Aldi, 150 Chelsea Corners Way

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m.

Details: The annual parade has been a community tradition for 26 years. It includes floats, vehicles, bands, dancing and walking groups. The city of Chelsea hosts the official Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade. Parade participant registration is open until Dec. 12.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: cityofchelsea.com/218/Christmas-Parade

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Dec. 2 and 16: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

Dec. 8 and 22: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY

Dec. 1: Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Mueller Annex Classroom

Dec. 2: Ukulele Storytime with Miss Emily, 10:30-11 a.m., Children’s Department

Dec. 4: Family Chess Night, 5-6:30 p.m., Young Adult Department

Dec. 8: Santa at the Library Storytime, 5:30-7 p.m., Meeting Room

Dec. 24-26: All library branches closed for the holidays

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: All library branches closed for New Year’s

MT LAUREL LIBRARY