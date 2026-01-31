280 corridor events guide: February 2026

× Expand Submitted Beyond Books: Sweet Claire’s Caboose Cookie Class

Beyond Books: Sweet Claire’s Caboose Cookie Class

Where: Chelsea Public Library, 16623 U.S. 280

When: Monday, Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

Details: This adult-only cookie decorating class includes a cookie kit and step-by-step instructions. Part of the Beyond Books series for patrons ages 18 and older. Space is limited. Visit cityofchelsea.com.

Besties & Bubbles Brunch

Where: Board In Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6

When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate friendship with brunch and mimosa specials at Board In Birmingham. This Galentine’s-style gathering offers a relaxed setting to enjoy food and toast to your besties. RSVP recommended. Visit boardbham.com.

Galentine’s Day Shopping & Sweet Treats

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, Noon-6 p.m.; classes start at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission; class fees vary

Details: Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a full day of shopping, food, live music and creative workshops at Cat-n-Bird Winery. DIY sessions will include cupcake and cookie decorating and guided painting classes. Local vendors, food trucks and permanent jewelry offerings will also be on site. Visit cat-n-bird.com/events.

For the Love of Nature: Valentine’s Day at the Park

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, Beach Access Lot, 200 Terrace Drive

When: Saturday, Feb. 14 — couples: 9-11 a.m.; singles: 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $25 per couple; $15 per individual

Details: The couples session will include a guided boardwalk tour, tree ring printing, an animal meet-and-greet and a photo booth. The singles session will feature a nature hike, a leaf-pounding craft and animal encounters. Space is limited. Registration is required. Contact Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov. or visit reserve.alapark.com.

Mardi Gras at The Summit

Where: The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Guests can sip, stroll and enjoy live music as Summit Boulevard transforms into a Mardi Gras celebration with jazz, drinks and giveaways. Pick up a passport and beads at guest services near Kendra Scott. Collect stamps to enter a prize drawing. While supplies last. Visit thesummitbirmingham.com/events.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon

Where: Spain Park High School, 4700 Jaguar Drive

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $30 per child through Feb. 1; $40 late registration Feb. 2-18

Details: This timed, non-competitive youth event invites children in kindergarten through fifth grade to complete the final mile of a five-month training program. Participants who log 25.2 miles in advance will receive a finisher’s medal on race day. Open to ages 5-13. Registration required. Visit bcbsalkidsmarathon.com.

MT LAUREL PUBLIC LIBRARY

Feb. 6: Mt Laurel Ukulele Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Feb. 9: Mt Laurel Knitting Group, 2-4 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Feb. 14: Mt Laurel Crafty Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids, Freeman Community Room

Feb. 20: Mt Laurel Ukulele Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Ann Price Activity Room

CHELSEA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Feb. 6: BYOC — Bring Your Own Craft, all ages, 1-2 p.m., Conference Room

Feb. 9: Beyond Books — Sweet Claire’s Caboose Cookie Class, 6-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: Teen Book Club — “The Reappearance of Rachel Price,” 5-6 p.m.

Feb. 12: Second Thursday Book Club — “Heartwood” by Amity Gaige, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 13: BYOC — Bring Your Own Craft, all ages, 1-2 p.m., Conference Room

Feb. 14: LEGO Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 16: President’s Day — library is OPEN, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: BYOC — Bring Your Own Craft, all ages, 1-2 p.m., Conference Room

Feb. 21: Pokemon Trading Club, 10-11 a.m.

Feb. 27: BYOC — Bring Your Own Craft, all ages, 1-2 p.m., Conference Room

Feb. 28: STEAM — KZT Hands On, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.