280 Living Best of 2025: 5 stories that shaped 2025

The 280 corridor didn’t just grow in 2025 — it evolved. City leadership turned over, key projects gained traction, and familiar landmarks changed hands. From retail anchors to traffic relief, these five stories helped define what progress looked like — and where momentum is headed next.

Elections redraw the map: Derzis’ win signals a harder push on retail infill, stormwater and customer-friendly government in Alabama’s sixth-largest city. In Chelsea, Sumners’ landslide and Arthur Fisher Jr.’s Place 4 runoff victory complete a leadership handoff in one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The common thread: pragmatic growth and services that keep up.

Chelsea Plaza gets real — and lands Chick-fil-A: The city’s incentive deal and Bash & Co.’s local-first posture turned a red-dirt hillside site into a town-center project with 13-20 storefronts. Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed Chick-fil-A as the anchor in his Oct. 7 State of the City. With road work and a new signal ahead, he cautioned the build could take 18-24 months, putting the chicken-sandwich countdown into the 2028 window.

Valley Post sets the table: At U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road, Valley Post — a Capstone/Mike Mouron and PRG collaboration with Chambliss King Architects — was to open in November. Expect four PRG concepts, shaded outdoor space and a layout aimed squarely at teams and families rolling in from nearby fields. Designer Will Hall called it a “great family-oriented spot,” intentionally sizing interiors smaller to privilege the shared outdoor experience.

U.S. 280 expansion finally rolls: ALDOT’s two-year push for resurfacing and widening moved into the nighttime dirt-work phase to reduce daytime traffic delays. “We’re trying to lower travel times,” ALDOT’s Josh Phillips said, with the usual caveats on weather and phasing.

End credits at Lee Branch: AMC Lee Branch 15 closed after 21 years; the 68,000-square-foot box is being converted into a Onelife Fitness. The loss pushed moviegoers to the Summit, Vestavia Hills and Patton Creek. East 59 Café cut evening hours, citing the vanished pre- and post-show crowd.