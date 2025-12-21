280 Living Best of 2025: 5 storylines to watch in 2026

From zoning decisions to infrastructure pacing, 2026 will test how the 280 corridor balances demand, identity and momentum. The stakes range from walkability and retail mix to service delivery and driver behavior — all playing out across fast-growing nodes and long-stalled intersections.

Tattersall Park: 2026 is poised to be the inflection point — Council’s rezoning call will determine whether the Village Center goes truly mixed-use (condos/55+, hotel and retail, potential library space) or stays a commercial-first node. Either way, expect active pads to keep filling while developers fine-tune density, traffic fixes and tenant mix in real time.

280 Valleydale at Inverness (a.k.a. “Valleydale280”): The 200,000-square-foot center across from Inverness Corners has approvals from Hoover, Shelby County and ALDOT after the developer removed the gas station and liquor store from the plan and rerouted delivery trucks away from Inverness Center Drive. Managing partner Keith Owens says openings are anticipated by late 2026 and projects “500 jobs” and “close to five and a half million dollars a year” in combined city/county revenues. A city-funded traffic study will revisit access on Inverness Center Drive.

Chelsea’s next chapter: How Sumners’ push for a “more professionally run city” translates — staffing, budgeting and service delivery — as population there continues to boom and some residents begin to worry about needs outstripping infrastructure.

The former AMC Lee Branch 15, located at 801 Doug Baker Blvd., is being converted into a Onelife Fitness center. The 68,000-square-foot facility closed in March after 21 years of showing movies for residents of the U.S. 280 corridor.

Onelife Fitness at Lee Branch: A $14 million conversion from multiplex to 68,000-square-foot fitness anchor is underway. The question for adjacent operators (like East 59 Café): Does gym traffic replace movie traffic — and at what hours?

Motorists travel east and west on U.S. 280 between Perimeter Park and The Summit. Some U.S. 280 residents have continued questions about the plan to expand the highway.

U.S. 280 expansion — phase by phase: Of course we’re going to end the year on the corridor with traffic congestion. Night work continues; bridge replacement and lane additions remain the pressure points. Watch for communication around detours and the practical impact on cut-through behavior in neighborhoods.