280 Living's most read stories of 2024

10. Back at the old stomping grounds: Alumni from Spain Park's first class return to nurture future generations
Read the full story here.
9. Eagles recognize college signees
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Oak Mountain recognized nine student athletes as part of National Signing Day at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Read the full story here.
8. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. charters new chapter in Shelby County
Read the full story here.
7. 3rd principal to leave Hoover City Schools; some parents alarmed
File photos
Riverchase Elementary Principal Alice Turney, left , and Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Dil Uswatte, center, both are leaving Hoover City Schools to work at the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham, while Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Quincy Collins is taking a one-year leave of absence from Hoover City Schools.
Read the full story here.
6. Cookie Fix, Super Chix to open in Greystone
Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.
The Super Chix management team of Ramiro Ventura, George Cortez and Perla Chavez with the owners of Cookie Fix, Fatima Maldonado and Alex Bishop.
Read the full story here.
5. New Marshalls on 280 opening Thursday
Photo by Taylor Bright
New Marshalls opens Aug. 29, 2024
Read the full story here.
4. A look at projects around the county/corridor
Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
A project to build eight new classrooms anda gymnasium at Chelsea Park Elementary School is underway on Dec. 11.
Read the full article here.
3. Hoover City Dad Brigade cancelled for 1st time in 10 years
Photo by Jon Anderson
220730_Dad_Brigade14
Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Read the full story here.
2. Cahaba Valley Learning Center closing permanently
Photo courtesy of Google.
Read the full story here.
1. ASWA all-state softball team released
Read the full article here.