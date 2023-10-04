280 October Events Guide

Oct. 5: Taste of Hoover. Aldridge Gardens. 5-8 p.m. Tickets $45-$55. An annual event at Aldridge Gardens that highlights the many unique restaurant and catering choices in the city.

Oct. 7: 4th Annual Butterbean & Bourbon. Simply Infused Olive Oil Shop, inside The Mercantile, 5287 U.S. 280, Suite 249. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 7: Music with Eric Watters. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280. Noon to 4 p.m. Food by Hawg Tide BBQ.

Oct. 12-15: STOMP Muni-Fest. Oak Mountain State Park. This mountain unicycle festival averages over 50 participants per year. With special guest Lutz Eichholz.

Oct. 13: FARM Fest. FARM Haus Fitness, 203 Narrows Parkway, Suite C. 5-8 p.m. Free event featuring live music, local food trucks/drinks, games, face painting, a bouncy house, small business vendors and more. Free admission.

Oct. 14: OMSP Annual Harvest Festival. Oak Mountain State Park. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring hay rides, inflatables, local artists, food trucks, pony rides and more.

Oct. 14: Music with Patrick Barnett. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280. Noon to 4 p.m. Food truck TBD. cat-n-bird.com.

Oct. 21: Music with Shayla Carter. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280. Noon to 4 p.m. Corazon Mexican Food Truck.

Oct. 27: Boo Bash 2023. Pinspiration, 201 Cahaba Park Circle #500/600. 6 p.m. The studio will transform into a haunting-themed walk-through for party-goers to enjoy Halloween crafts with games and treats. For ages 3 and up. Tickets $45.

Oct. 28: Fall Craft Fair. Chelsea Community Center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring over 50 vendors, food trucks and giveaways.

Oct. 28-29: Old Baker Farm Festival Weekend. Old Baker Farm, 184 Furrow Lane, Harpersville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Shop vendors and enjoy live music and all the farm has to offer.

Oct. 28: Music with Common Ground Duo. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280. Noon to 4 p.m. Chino’s Taco Stop food truck.

Nov. 4: Mt Laurel Fall Fest. Mt. Laurel Community. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate fall in Mt Laurel and enjoy a day shopping at their street fair and eating dishes from local food trucks.