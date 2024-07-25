280 townhome development nearing capacity

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Windsor Court A townhome recently constructed at the Windsor Court development off of U.S. 280

The Windsor Court residential development off of U.S. 280 is almost full a year after it began selling homes there.

Garret Henderson, marketing manager for Signature Homes, which is building the development, said there are only 17 townhomes left of the 120 they originally had available.

“We’re not going to have any left by the end of the year,” Henderson said. “I’m sure they will be closed out completely in 2025. If you want one, now’s the time to get in.”

Tucked behind the recently-built Chipotle on Old Hwy. 280 right before Cahaba Valley Rd. heading east, the townhomes are constructed a few small streets and greenspace, giving it a community feel.

“You can’t get too much better if you’re trying to find something on 280,” Henderson said.

The development broke ground last year and set itself apart by being one of the few, if not only, residential developments being constructed on 280.

“Just being able to find something that fits in the limited amount of land that 280 has to offer, that’s a big thing,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he expects construction to be finished in the first quarter of 2025. Those who are looking to buy in the development will need to wait as construction finishes before they move in.

As construction winds down and the development gets to capacity, Henderson said they are finishing out with two-bedroom units aimed at first-time homebuyers, young families, or empty nesters.

Units at the development begin in the $320,000s.