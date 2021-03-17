3/16 City Council recap

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle Mayor Tony Picklesimer

During the mayor's report at the March 16 Chelsea City Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer announced that the city will be home to two new restaurants later this fall. Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s will open near the Tractor Supply Company on U.S. 280.

“The owners are very community minded and we are excited to have a hometown national brand come to the city of Chelsea,” he said.

Three resolutions were approved by the council:

A quote for $7,585 from Squirrel’s Septic Tank Service to install a French drain at the softball with the addition of $1,500 for gravel

Authorization to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado for Chelsea Fire & Rescue

Approval to pay the city’s bills

An annexation request was also approved for Michael and Cheryl Turner for two parcels located at 4875 CR-69, one for 4.26 acres and another parcel for 5.74 acres.

Important dates:

March 27: Bulk trash pick up

April 4: Deadline to apply for seasonal employment at new splash pad

April 6: City council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)

April 8: Ready to Shred at Chelsea City Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 17: Fire at the Foothills BBQ and Dessert Cookoff from 1-4 p.m. at City Hall. A birthday celebration for the city will take place at 3 p.m.

April 20: City council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)