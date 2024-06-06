4th Chelsea High School Hall of Fame class inducted

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kolbe Hess. Inductees of the 2024 Chelsea High School Hall of Fame.

The Chelsea High School Student Government Association strives for their annual Hall of Fame ceremony to be an evening to recognize those who have played an integral part in shaping the school, community and culture.

“We, as a student government, firmly believe that commemorating individuals, past and present, for their service, outstanding achievement and character will be an integral part in shaping the future of our city and its overall image,” SGA President Madison Burton said.

On April 24 at Hargis Christian Camp, eight new members were welcomed into the 2024 Chelsea High School Hall of Fame.

This is the fourth Hall of Fame class, and the event was themed around “legacy.” Burton and President Pro Tempore Ava Morgan were freshmen when the Hall of Fame first began.

“There was a great combination of old Chelsea and new Chelsea, brought together by story after story of what makes this place special,” SGA faculty sponsor Ryan Adams said. “A legacy is not what you leave for people, a legacy is what you leave in people.”

The Student Impact inductee for this year was Vickey Bailey. She began her teaching career in 1977 at the YMCA and started working at Chelsea Park Elementary School after its opening in 2007. In 2019, Bailey was recognized as a top 16 finalist for Teacher of the Year for the state, before retiring in August 2020.

The Athletics inductee was Rick “Ricky” Yates. He has been connected to Chelsea High School for 50 years, including his years as a student, when he played running back for the Hornets varsity football team.

Yates was named Most Valuable Back during his varsity career, in addition to several team honors during those seasons.

The Community inductee was David “Hootie” Ingram. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1991. He has worked with the UAB Department of Pediatrics since 1997 and is also a real estate agent. Ingram has served as the commissioner of Chelsea Youth Club, a Chelsea Baseball Club board member, a city council member and as announcer for the city’s local radio station, KOOL 96.9 FM.

The Academics inductee was Brian Brunson. He was a valedictorian for the graduating class of 1998 and a member of the varsity basketball team, SGA and Beta Club. He is currently a gastroenterologist with GastroHealth of Alabama and serves as the director of the division of gastroenterology at Grandview Medical Center.

The Faculty inductee was Cheryl Miller. She spent all 25-plus years of her public education career as a secondary science teacher at Chelsea schools, teaching everything from sixth grade science to AP chemistry. Miller also served as science department head and in faculty advisor roles over the years. After retiring from Chelsea High School, she taught a lab for pharmacy students at Samford University for 12 years.

The Heritage inductees were Richard and Sarah Conkle. Both graduated from Cedar Bluff High School in 1953. Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corps and later earned his teaching degree from Auburn University, while Sarah entered Alabama Polytechnic Institute to earn a teaching degree. They were both hired for the 1966-67 academic year at Chelsea High School, and they founded “The Letter Club” in their first year to serve CHS athletes. The Conkles taught at Chelsea High School and Chelsea Middle School for four decades.

– Submitted by Madison Burton.