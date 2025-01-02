5 changes for 2025: 280 expansion

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt A drone shot over part of the 280 section that will be under construction in 2025.

There will be plenty to watch along the U.S. 280 corridor in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including anticipated expansions for U.S. 280.

The project with the greatest impact for residents of 280 in the upcoming year will be the widening of the 280 corridor, which is expected to begin in 2025.

The project will have several components, starting at the Rosedale Drive intersection in Homewood and ending where 280 crosses the Cahaba River:

Resurfacing of both directions of 280 from Rosedale Drive to Lakeshore Drive.

Widening of 280 in both directions from Lakeshore Drive to I-459.

Resurfacing of U.S. 280 from I-459 to the Cahaba River by Grandview Medical Center.

Replacement of the Pump House Road bridge.

Josh Phillips, a spokesman for ALDOT, said the resurfacing will maintain the road and add to its safety and the expansion was needed for the amount of traffic on 280.

“We’re trying to lower travel times for people on the roadways,” he said. “280 has grown so much that adding capacity just becomes necessary to try to keep traffic moving as much as we can through there so that people spend less time on the road and more time doing the things they want.”

