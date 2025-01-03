5 changes for 2025: Tattersall Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Ebsco Industries and Radiant Investments are proposing to put more than 300 multi-family units, a hotel, retail and restaurant development on 33 acres in Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

There will be plenty to watch along the U.S. 280 corridor in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, which includes a proposal for apartment housing for Tattersall Park in Hoover.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted last month in favor of amending the zoning plan for Tattersall Park to allow for up to 355 apartments and condominiums, despite significant opposition from nearby residents.

But the battle is not over, with the zoning request moving over to the Hoover City Council this month. Martha Jackson, Hoover’s zoning clerk, said she expects the Tattersall Park plan will go to the City Council for a vote on Jan. 21.

Ebsco Industries and its partner, CR Endeavors, say they want to build 170 apartments for people ages 55 and older, 107 additional apartments and 30 condominiums as part of a mixed-use development on 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park, which is between Greystone and Alabama 119.

The condominiums were considered a concession to Greystone residents who said they preferred condominiums over apartments. However, many Greystone residents and other nearby communities still weren’t satisfied with Ebsco’s concessions and opposed the plan before the zoning board last month.

“We don’t want Tattersall rezoned,” said Greystone resident Ashley Lovell.

Lovell said after the meeting she didn’t feel very represented by the zoning board and is more determined than ever to take up the matter with the City Council this month.

“I’m excited to get in front of a group of people who are actually elected officials who have moral obligations to listen,” she said. “We’re going to band together and keep working hard.”

