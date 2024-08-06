Birmingham Legion moves into new practice facility along U.S. 280

× Expand By Taylor Bright New Birmingham Legion Practice Facility The new practice facility of Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC is now training in a new facility along the U.S. 280 corridor.

The soccer team will hold a grand opening for the new training facility off of U.S. 280 at Dunnavant Valley Road on Aug. 15. The facility has been under construction for the past two years.

The location is behind Sports Blast Shelby County, approximately three miles southeast from Doug Baker Boulevard.

Heather Jeffcoat, a team representative, said the team had been working on the new facility for the past four years to get it constructed.

Founded in 2018, the Legion plays its home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, but the team has practice fields - and now its training facility - along the 280 Corridor. It has used the fields for the last three years.

The 9000-square-foot facility will be paired with the UAB Physical Therapy at Dunnavant Valley facility, which will be on the same site.