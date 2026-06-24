Where to watch fireworks this July 4

× Expand Photos by David Leong. Hundreds gathered to enjoy music by Trotline, food and fireworks during the 2025 ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom. The city of Chelsea hosts its largest event of the year annually on the last Saturday before the Fourth of July.

Residents can celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary this Independence Day with firework shows, live music and fun for the entire family at these local events. ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom kick off local celebrations on June 27, when Chelsea’s annual family-friendly celebration brings live music, more than 20 food trucks, patriotic and educational displays, a kid’s zone and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. to a new location this year: 271 County Road 440 next to Metro Storage. The lead musical performers, The Vinyl Junkies, take the stage at 7 p.m., and admission is free. Here are more ways to keep the festivities going through the Fourth of July.

FIRE ON THE WATER

Enjoy a day at Oak Mountain State Park with fireworks to cap it off during Pelham’s annual Fire on the Water on July 3. There will be food and beverage vendors on site starting at 4 p.m., and guests can also bring their own coolers (no alcohol is allowed).

There will be beach volleyball, water rentals, playgrounds, basketball courts, a fishing pier and more outdoor activities to enjoy. Both gates to the park will close at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. The cost for Pelham residents will be $10 per vehicle, with $15 for everyone else — and annual passes will be valid.

SW

Enjoy a patriotic event for the whole family at the two-day Sweet Home 250 celebration at American Village in Montevallo. From live music to historical reenactments, Sweet Home 250 will bring the country’s past to life on July 3-4.

The event will feature 18 Alabama musical artists across both days, including Taylor Hicks, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chuck Leavell, Myles Morgan, Roman Street, Act of Congress and many more. A lineup of acclaimed authors, historians and storytellers will also share more than 100 stories that helped shape the nation.

There will be children’s activities such as a stunt dog show, up-close encounters with birds, a puppet show with patriotic storytelling, an interactive reenactment of Paul Revere’s ride and colonial games. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy celebrity chef demos, enter food-eating contests, see historical interpretations and watch fireworks. For more information or to purchase tickets to the 250th celebration, visit SweetHome250.com.

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN

As the state’s largest fireworks show, Thunder on the Mountain will light up the sky around Birmingham on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The illuminating sights can be seen from multiple vantage points across Birmingham and Homewood — or directly at Vulcan Park and Museum on Red Mountain.

Parking at Red Mountain will be available, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early or use a ride-share option. Some roads near Vulcan Park and Museum will close early to prepare for the show. Several local radio stations will be synced to the show’s playlist to pair the patriotic tunes to the visual celebration.