A hooting good time

The Alabama Wildlife Center’s first education ambassador raptor is turning 20 years old, and a celebration is planned in his honor.

Coosa, a barred owl, came to the AWC in April 2001. He was found in Montevallo under his nest with severe injuries sustained from a predator, including a severely infected wound across his abdomen. After multiple surgeries, the wound gradually healed, but the extensive recovery period and loss of muscle tissue weakened his leg, leaving him unable to grasp and survive in the wild.

Coosa has been at the AWC ever since, working as an ambassador raptor.

“He’s been hard at it for 20 years and done phenomenal work helping to spread the AWC’s conservation messages,” said AWC executive director Doug Adair. “It has allowed us to introduce this beautiful species, which is the most common owl species we have in our area. We will be celebrating his many years of hard work educating the public about birds of prey and how to protect wildlife.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park. It will feature birthday cake, kid’s activities including making owl masks, and a special meet and greet with Coosa himself.

To be socially responsible, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be in place.

For more information about the Alabama Wildlife Center, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org/.