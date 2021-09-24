‘A once-in-a-lifetime player’: Audrey Rothman aiming to finish her Spain Park career on top

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball as the Jags face Sparkman in a match at Spain Park High School on Aug. 26.

It did not surprise many observers to see the Hoover High School volleyball team defeat Spain Park in straight sets in the 2020 Class 7A state championship.

Hoover had one of the best teams in recent memory last fall, winning 50 consecutive matches on the way to its first state title.

That doesn’t mean the result sits well with Spain Park outside hitter Audrey Rothman. In fact, it eats at her. It has driven her to push for more in her final season with the Jaguars, as she puts the finishing touches on her senior campaign and storied career.

“We’ve been practicing really hard since we had the state championship last year,” Rothman said. “We’ve definitely conditioned ourselves well and we’ve also been in the weight room a lot, getting stronger.”

The debate for the best volleyball player in the state of Alabama goes through the city of Hoover. The conversation typically starts and ends with some combination of Hoover’s Rya McKinnon and Rothman. McKinnon was named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year and Starnes Media All-South Metro Player of the Year last fall. Both played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game over the summer.

Spain Park head coach Kellye Bowen knows she's biased but believes Rothman is as good as she's ever seen.

Spain Park head coach Kellye Bowen knows she’s biased but believes Rothman is as good as she’s ever seen.

“In my opinion, she is the best senior in her class,” Bowen said. “A lot of people take for granted great players and that’s one thing I’ve tried not to do.”

Last year was the furthest Spain Park volleyball has ever advanced in the state tournament and Rothman certainly had a great deal to do with that. She was a first team outside hitter on the All-South Metro team, racking up 512 kills, 244 assists and 172 digs for the season.

“She is extremely valuable to Alabama volleyball,” Bowen said. “She’s put a lot of things on the map for us in general at Spain Park. This year, she’s done a great job leading, which hasn’t always been the case, because she’s just let the older kids lead. Now, she’s actually being a vocal leader.”

Rothman hasn’t always needed to be that vocal leader. She joined the varsity team as an eighth grader simply trying to fit in. Bowen remembers a team camp four years ago at which Rothman was standing next to Marlee Johnson, a Jags standout at the time. Johnson told Rothman she had the potential to be great one day.

At the time, Rothman was a shy middle hitter, just looking to find her way.

“Everything,” she said of what’s changed between then and now. “I was a middle and now I’m an outside. That’s a big thing. I’ve definitely gotten a lot more comfortable. [Coach] Bowen’s always really tried to push me to develop my leadership skills and be a good teammate so I can elevate the play of everyone around me.”

The Jags are off to a great start this season. They won their first 14 matches of the year, only dropping one set along the way. Spain Park had a tough time of things in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, but that was only a minor stumble.

While last season resulted in a runner-up finish for Spain Park, the path to getting there was a little rocky. Seniors Rothman, Paige Ingersoll, Olivia Myers, Brooke Gober and Bella Halyard were part of a team that suffered a significant slump in the middle of last season. The Jags picked themselves off the mat and got things together ahead of postseason play, but the hope is to stay at the top of the heap as much as possible this fall.

“We know the ceiling is high for this team and we want to walk out of this year with no regrets,” Rothman said. “Me and our seniors, it’s our last year. We just really want to leave it all out on the court.”

× Expand The Jags come together after scoring a point in a match against Sparkman on Aug. 26 at Spain Park High School. Below: Briarwood’s Bradford Latta (13) sends the ball over the net in a match against Mountain Brook on Aug. 31 at Spartan Arena.

Bowen called Rothman a perfectionist. After converting kills on 14 of her 16 attacks on opening night — which is a stellar match for any outside hitter — Rothman lamented the two misses and was looking to find ways to correct those mistakes.

She plans to give it everything she’s got down the stretch, with hopes that the 2021 campaign culminates in a state title.

“I want to walk away knowing I gave my all to this program for the last five years,” she said.

Rothman will take that same mentality to Florida State next year, as she becomes part of the indoor and beach volleyball programs in Tallahassee. She has been named an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and was named to the Junior Volleyball Association Watch List as well.

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Bowen said.