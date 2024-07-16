AAA Alabama to celebrate 100th anniversary this Saturday, July 20

× Expand Image courtesy of AAA Alabama

The AAA Alabama Birmingham headquarters office is celebrating the 100th anniversary of AAA Alabama this Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAA members and non-members are invited to come to the office at 2400 Acton Road for free refreshments, free passport photos, free battery checks, door prizes and membership specials, executive assistant Leisa Desimone said.

The organization offers emergency roadside services, travel services, identity theft protection, credit card services, auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance and discounts to restaurants, attractions and other services.

For more information, go to aaa.com or call 205-978-7000.