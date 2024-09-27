Academy Sports + Outdoors announces opening of U.S. 280 location

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Academy Sports + Outdoors at River Ridge on U.S. 280.

Academy Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting good retailers, has announced its new store at River Ridge shopping center will open on Friday, Oct. 11.

The new 45,000 square-foot store will be the company’s 16th store in Alabama and will bring approximately 60 jobs to the area, the company said. The address for the store is 4610 U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham.

Academy Sports + Outdoors replaces the Best Buy which moved to Brook Highland from River Ridge.

As part of its grand opening, the store will be donating a $5,000 shopping spree to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Alabama, taking place the day before the grand opening. The company said it would have more details about the grand opening closer to the opening.

The store is the second large retailer to open in the River Ridge shopping center since August when Marshall’s opened up their new store in the shopping center.

The shopping center has seen turnover in the past few years, which has now been filled with the large retailers.

There is still no tenant in place for the spot once occupied by Nordstrom Rack, which moved to The Summit. That spot sits in between the new Marshalls and new Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has 288 locations across 19 states.