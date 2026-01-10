Adam’s Heart Runs returns to Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand BTC Adam's Heart Runs 5K

The Birmingham Track Club will host Adam’s Heart Runs on Saturday, Jan. 31, beginning at 8 a.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. This popular winter race features chip-timed 5K, 10K and 10-mile distances, all run on paved roads throughout the scenic park.

The race starts and finishes near the Dogwood Picnic Pavilion on Terrace Drive and draws runners from across the region. Adam’s Heart Runs is part of the Birmingham Track Club Race Series and is considered one of the club’s premier annual events.

Participants who register by Jan. 17 are guaranteed a long-sleeve, gender-neutral Sport-Tek shirt. Finishers of the 10-mile race will receive custom dog tag finisher medals. Post-race snacks will be available for participants and families, and free race photos will be posted online after the event.

Registration fees are $40 for the 5K, $45 for the 10K and $50 for the 10-mile race, with prices increasing after Jan. 29. More information and registration details are available at runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns.