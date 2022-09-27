Alabama goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

× Expand Pink up the Pace. Photo courtesy of BCRFA.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with local businesses and organizations across the state to support lifesaving, innovative breast cancer research. From schools to car dealerships, banks to real estate brokerages, over 25 groups have committed to fundraise and donate to fuel breakthroughs in breast cancer diagnostics, treatments, and prevention methods that ultimately save lives.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is proud to play a role in preventing breast cancer deaths through education and awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Beth Davis, BCRFA President & CEO. “I’m so inspired to see our partners unite behind our mission and hopeful for a future without breast cancer thanks to research.”

Proceeds from the events and promotions advance the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. Last year the BCRFA invested over $1.225 million in 20 projects at seven Alabama-based institutes. The organization will announce its 2022 grant awards in December.

"“The funding for research is essential, but Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an important time to celebrate the successes of breast cancer survivors and memorialize lost battles while encouraging others to join the fight against a disease that touches so many,” Davis said.

One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer. This year alone, an estimated 4,280 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 730 will die. However, thanks in large part to investments in research and early detection, death rates from breast cancer in women are dropping. Thirty years ago, four out of five breast cancer patients lost their lives to the illness. Today, those numbers are reversed with four out of five breast cancer patients conquering cancer.

Individuals looking to get involved this Breast Cancer Awareness month and support breast cancer research can join in at one of the following community events. People without an event in their area can support the BCRFA with a donation, purchase the Breast Cancer Research license plate, snag some pink apparel at the BCRFA shop, or host their own fundraiser.

2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Community Events around the Birmingham area:

CahabaQue (Birmingham) – On Sunday, Oct. 9, Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA for BBQ, beer, and bragging rights at the CahabaQue BBQ cook-off. Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from each team's BBQ offerings, craft beer, and live music. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Tickets and info at cahabaque.com.

(Calera) – Join the City of Calera as they go pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. This city-wide event includes the Calera High School vs. Helena football game on Friday, October 14 and a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 16. Details at caleragoespink.com. Pink Up The Pace 5K and Fun Run (Mountain Brook) – On Sunday, Oct. 23, lace up your sneakers to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research at the 5 th Annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Vulcan Materials Company. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome in both events. Stick around for post-race fun with music, refreshments, and children’s activities including face painting, a petting zoo, and an inflatable obstacle course. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Registration and info at bcrfa.org/events/putp.

(statewide) – ARC Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise funds and awareness. Bertolone's Classic Italian (Calera) – Throughout October, Bertolone’s Classic Italian is donating $1 for every slice of strawberry cake sold. Patrons can also purchase a pink ribbon ($1) in honor or memory of a loved one to be displayed in the restaurant.

– Join Jeep lovers from across the state on October 8 from 1 PM - 4 PM at Oh Sherri Pub for a Jeep Show and Shine and raffle with a portion of proceeds supporting the BCRFA. Pink Ribbon Project (fire departments statewide) – Sixteen fire stations from Hoover to Eufaula will sell specially designed Pink Ribbon Project t-shirts throughout October.

Additional community events and partners participating via internal fundraisers include:

24e Health Club (Pelham)

Birmingham School of Law Black Law Students Association (Birmingham)

Kamtek Inc. (Birmingham)

Spain Park High School (Birmingham)

Tuggle Elementary School (Birmingham)

--Submitted by Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama