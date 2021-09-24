Alabama Grocers award $37,500 in scholarships for 2021-22 academic year

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recently awarded $37,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association member companies for the 2021-22 academic year. These included 22 AGEF-funded scholarships, 11 Piggyback Scholarships and four Endowed Scholarships for a total of 37 scholarships awarded.

Shelby County scholarship recipients included Olivia Davis and Rachel Moore.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms that are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year, the foundation received more than 100 applications.

“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Bob Crawford, UnitedJohnson Brothers, Chairman, Board of Trustees, AGEF. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting the lives of hundreds of young people.”

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.

– Submitted by Abigail Jackson.