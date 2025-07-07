Alabama Power shares tips to help customers save while they are away from home this summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Power

Summer has arrived in Alabama and so has the heat and humidity. As temperatures continue to rise during the summer season, many Alabama residents are using more energy to keep their homes comfortable, which can lead to higher power bills.

In addition, families are probably spending more time away from home and outside for fun events like barbeques, a day at the park, family reunions or vacations. Before heading out the door, make sure to set your home to “away mode,” which can help you save energy while you are out and about this summer.