Alabama Pride Hike returns to Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Central Alabama Pride Inc.

Central Alabama Pride Inc., in partnership with REI, will host the second annual Alabama Pride Hike on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Oak Mountain State Park.

The event will feature guided hiking routes for beginner, intermediate and advanced hikers, along with an ADA-accessible option designed to ensure participants of all abilities can take part. Organizers describe the event as a celebration of community, visibility and inclusion in Alabama’s outdoor spaces.

The beginner route will cover approximately 3 miles, the intermediate route 5 miles and the advanced route 8 miles. The ADA-accessible hike will span about 1.5 miles.

Participants can expect music, photo opportunities, local partners and a community-focused atmosphere at the trailhead. Organizers say the event welcomes everyone from experienced hikers and trail runners to families and first-time participants.

Registration costs are listed at $48.70 for adults and $32.80 for children 12 and younger. Separate Oak Mountain State Park gate fees also apply. Scholarships are available.

The first 150 registrants will receive a custom Alabama Pride Hike puzzle medal, and registration for guaranteed event shirts ends May 22.

More information and registration are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/AlabamaPrideHike.