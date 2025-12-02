Alabama's FOCUS Act in effect: Statewide law aims to curb classroom distractions

× Expand Stock photo Students holding cell phones Some students and staff say they are seeing fewer distractions and greater socialization since the FOCUS Act went into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

For Oak Mountain High School senior Charlie Williamon, there’s no question the new school year feels different.

“I do get my work done faster,” he said. “The FOCUS Act helps students get work done during the school day because there are no distractions.”

That’s the core idea behind Alabama’s new statewide policy banning student cellphone use during the instructional day. Known as the Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety Act, the law prohibits the use of phones, earbuds, smartwatches and other wireless communication devices in public K-12 schools — unless directed by a teacher or needed for emergencies or accommodations.

Effective beginning with the 2025-26 school year, the law was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in May and applies to all public school districts, including Shelby County Schools. While reactions vary, many students, parents and educators say the shift has already changed how school feels — inside classrooms and in the hallways between them.

WHAT THE ACT REQUIRES

The FOCUS Act aims to reduce classroom distractions, increase focus and improve student engagement. It also requires school districts to implement internet safety policies and teach appropriate device use for school-owned technology. In Shelby County Schools, technology guidelines are part of the student code of conduct and outline expectations for respectful and appropriate use.

Classroom distraction was a driving concern behind the law. In a 2024 Pew Research survey, 72% of U.S. high school teachers said cellphone use was a major problem in their classrooms. Academic research has echoed those concerns — a Rutgers University study found that students in device-friendly classrooms scored an average of 5% lower on final exams than students in phone-free classes. The FOCUS Act’s supporters believe limiting phone use will improve student engagement and overall outcomes, though some experts caution that device bans alone aren’t a cure-all.

SOCIAL SHIFTS, STUDENT BEHAVIOR

One result of the new policy is an increase in face-to-face conversation, both among students and between students and teachers.

Expand Courtney Capocci Courtney Capocci

“Students are building stronger interpersonal relationships,” Liberty Park Middle School teacher Courtney Capocci said. “The students are talking more with peers and teachers.”

Charlie has seen that, too — with some ups and downs.

“I am also talking more with my friends at lunch,” he said. “Once we do get a little more downtime, toward the end of class, I have noticed students tend to talk more.” But, he added, “students get louder, and it is hard if students get loud and distracting.”

Capocci sees a net positive in the classroom. “Banning cell phones during school creates a calmer, more focused learning environment by removing constant distractions from texts and social media,” she said. “Students stay more engaged and participate more in class.”

COMMUNICATION HURDLES FOR PARENTS

While many parents support the goal of minimizing distractions, some are struggling with the practical realities of limited communication.

“It’s much harder to communicate with my kids during the school day if I need to,” said Shannon Williamon, Charlie’s mom.

Emily Eddins, whose daughter Austyn is an eighth grader at Oak Mountain Middle School, shared the same concern. “Austyn is involved in so many activities, including cheer and softball, and if I need to communicate with her, it is extremely difficult,” she said. “Likewise, if she needs to tell me about a change in practice or anything else that changes previous plans, it is hard.”

Shelby County Schools, like many districts, encourages families to use ParentSquare and other district platforms for non-emergency messages. But Eddins said it hasn’t been seamless. “I am rarely sure if Austyn received my message,” she said. “And different teachers still have different policies.”

Expand Emily Eddins Emily Eddins

Bennett Williamon, an eighth grader at Oak Mountain Middle School, does not think the policy change has made much of a difference for him.

“We have never been allowed to use our devices at the middle school,” Bennet said. “It doesn’t feel that different for me.”

Charlie agreed. “I think it only matters to you if you are an older high school student.”

The FOCUS Act was designed to standardize cellphone rules statewide — eliminating the patchwork of inconsistent local policies. In practice, that means the biggest changes are being felt in schools where students had previously enjoyed more freedom with devices.

LEARNING TO ADAPT

Some students are feeling anxious as they adjust to being offline for most of the school day. Groups like College Admissions Made Possible, a Birmingham-based nonprofit, are offering resources to help. CAMP’s Alabama Virtual Institute reaches nearly 3,000 students daily with academic and wellness programming.

“Our Brains and Screens curriculum,” Executive Director Michelle Hayes said, “uses social-emotional learning time to retrain the brain for focus, calm and connection in a screen-saturated world.”

Other families say consistency and discipline are key to making the law work. “At least the students that I know really respect the rules at school,” Oak Mountain parent Amber Joiner said. “My husband and I are both graduates of Oak Mountain High School. We teach our sons to have pride in themselves and their schools and that rules are in place for a reason. They understand the rules are designed to help them be successful.”